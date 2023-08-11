Where can I find it: door restoration and grape Pop-Tarts

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: We are looking for someone who can come to our house and restore and refinish an exterior front door. The door is solid mahogany with a dark walnut finish that has faded from the sun and is starting to splinter. Thanks. — Marsha Holcomb, Sandy Springs

A: Contact LA Thym, who owns Restoration Hero, 1824 Murphy Ave., Atlanta, 404-884-4461. Her email information is on rhatlanta.com, where you’ll also see examples of her furniture restoration. Her services include hand-stripping old paint from doors, banisters, fireplaces, and wood trim and molding.

Q: We have not been able to find Grape Pop-Tarts. My wife loved them. — Gary Wolovick Marietta

A: When Kelloggs’s first came up with the idea of a toaster pastry in the early 1960s, they gave it the unfortunate name of Fruit Scone. The company quickly remedied its mistake, and Pop-Tarts were born. But the real magic didn’t happen until 1967 when the jam-filled pastry became Frosted Pop-Tarts with a hard lacquer-like shell that made them even more desirable. Along with Dutch Apple, Concord Grape was among the original four Frosted Pop-Tarts flavors. But consumer tastes change, and many Pop-Tarts flavors come and go. Kellogg’s discontinued the grape several times but recently reintroduced Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts. According to a source at Publix, the stores aren’t carrying them because they’re a slow mover. However, the manager at Publix, 1750 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, 770-423-4160, will order some for you, and they will let you know when your Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts arrive.

You can stop looking for now

Several readers have asked about Durkee Famous Sauce, the mustard-mayo blend that reader Jerome Beck of Johns Creek considers a treasured family condiment for egg salad and deviled eggs. I checked with sources at Kroger who have the item listed as a long-term out-of-stock item, which doesn’t sound quite as discouraging as discontinued. So, I called B & G Foods, which owns Durkee, and found out that Durkee Famous Sauce has been experiencing production delays but that the company expects to have the spread back on store shelves around late September.

