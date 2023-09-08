Where can I find it: mantle clock repair, vintage pinball machine repair

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: Do you know of a great mantle clock repair? The key will not wind the clock, nor will the pendulum swing and start the clock. Thanks. — Pam Brown Watkins, email

A: Pam, I have two recommendations for you. You can contact horologist Laura Shepherd at Atlanta Clock Services, 404-580-2702. She specializes in grandfather clocks but works on many other types, including cuckoo, pendulum, antique, mantel and standard wall models. Check out her website at atlantaclockservices.com. You also might check with Clock Repair Service and Sales, at 678-846-6647. The owners operate a mobile repair van that they use to service large clocks, but they clean, repair and refurbish many types, including mantel clocks. For more information, go to clockrepairservice.com.

Q: You’re such a great resource for so many things — is there anyone you could recommend to repair my husband’s vintage pinball machine? Thanks so much for any help. — Karen Christanell, Johns Creek

A: Thank you for reading, Karen. The go-to guy whose name pops up most often when it comes to vintage pinball machines is Ernie Liffers, who’s been repairing the games for the past 50 years or so. You can reach him at 770-889-3000. He’s worked on so many that he can tell quickly after examining a pinball machine if the repair will be problematic or a quick fix. If the repair is going to be time-consuming, he’ll make arrangements to pick up the pinball machine, or you can deliver it yourself to his Cumming home. However, Liffers comes ready to work on the first visit, not simply to offer up an estimate. He charges a $150 trip fee, which includes the first hour, $50 for each additional hour, and parts cost extra.

You can stop looking

Harold Noll of Acworth has been trying to find Crosse & Blackwell Major Grey’s Chutney since the start of the pandemic, hoping it was one of the many temporary shortages. Unfortunately, I found out from Crosse & Blackwell that the company discontinued the mango-flavored condiment in 2022 due to a lack of consumer demand. That’s the kiss of death for any product, and there’s little chance of it ever being resurrected.

