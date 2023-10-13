Where can I find it: Zatarain’s mustard, soy dairy-free creamer, Wright’s silver cream

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

A: Mae, you’ll be preparing your remoulade sauce in no time once you pay a visit to Cajun Meat Company, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-321-4300. Along with a wide variety of Louisiana seafood and specialty meats, the family-owned butcher shop also stocks an impressive array of Cajun groceries, including Zatarain’s Creole mustard. The boldly flavored whole-grain mustard comes in a 12-ounce squeeze bottle and sells for $7.99. The shop also offers house-made heat-and-serve dishes, including shrimp étouffée, seafood gumbo, and rice and cornbread dressings. For more information, check out the website at cajunmeatcompany.com.

Q: I am looking for Silk Original Soy Dairy-Free Creamer. All of our stores that carried it and the vanilla version have stopped and instead have added more almond and oat varieties. Please note that none of our stores offer any brand of soy creamer. — Cheri Robinson, email

A: Cheri, I have good news for you. Silk Original Soy Dairy-Free Creamer is still available, and you’ll find a steady supply at Sprouts Farmers Market, 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605. It comes in 32-ounce cartons and sells for $5.29. Ingredients include soymilk, cane sugar, palm oil, tapioca starch and locust bean gum.

Q: I can no longer find Wright’s silver cream. Thanks. — Mary Kitchen, Decatur

A: Mary, I found Wright’s Silver Cream with the mild scent at Intown Ace Hardware, 1404 Scott Blvd., Decatur, 404-378-6006. An 8-ounce tub sells for $7.49.

You can stop looking

Loretta Watson loves Ronzoni Thick and Hardy bronze-cut spaghetti, which the company designed to allow more sauce to cling to the pasta’s coarse texture. Unfortunately, Watson can no longer find that spaghetti in any of her local grocery stores. I checked with Ronzoni and discovered that the company discontinued the rustic pasta about 18 months ago, leaving plenty of disappointed fans.

