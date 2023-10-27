Where can I find it: Claddagh rings, porcelain repair

Q: I’m hoping you can locate a jewelry or Irish store in the area that sells Claddagh rings. I have stopped in various jewelers in the area, and they only have catalog ordering available, or they don’t know what a Claddagh ring is. My daughter would prefer to try them on rather than order online. Thank you for searching. — Susan Dunn, Brookhaven

A: I have two local places for you and your daughter to consider. Phoenix & Dragon Bookstore, 5531 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-255-5207, is a metaphysical hub offering psychic readings, classes and gifts, including Celtic jewelry. The store has a few sterling Claddagh rings for your daughter to try. The other option is Atlanta Kilts, 1275 Buford Highway, Suwanee, 678-373-3337. This store has been providing Highland wear for weddings, festivals, memorial services and films since its opening in 2006. It currently carries a handful of Claddagh rings, but note that once they’re gone, Atlanta Kilts will no longer be stocking them.

Q: I am so hoping you can help me. My son received an award; unfortunately, it broke when he came back from Asia. I took it to my local ceramic shop. We were able to fix it but were unable to attach one wing because they didn’t have glue strong enough. Where can I take it to complete the project? The award means a great deal to my son, and he would love to be able to display it. — RuthAnn Schultz, Marietta

A: Contact Delian Restorations at 404-904-0070. This family-owned company offers porcelain repair along with fine refinishing and furniture restoration. To see examples, go to fanaticfurniture.com. You also might try Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. This local art restoration company repairs and restores sculptures. Check out the website at averygallery.com.

You can stop looking

June Spruell of Berkeley Lake can no longer find her dog’s favorite Cesar Softies Medley Trio treats. Unfortunately for many canine fans of Cesar Softies, the line is not currently being produced, and the company doesn’t know when or if production will resume.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

