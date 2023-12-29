Where can I find it: scrimshaw repair, speaker replacement, Fray Check and spray window cleaner

A: Florence, to find out if parts are available for your vintage stereo, check with Norman’s Electronics, 3641 McGinnis Park Drive, Suwanee, 404-451-5057. The shop services a wide range of appliances, from televisions and microwaves to vintage audio and speakers. Norman’s charges a $99 evaluation fee.

Q: I have a pair of jeans that I love, but they’re a little too long. I want to cut them, leaving a ragged hem. I’d like to use Fray Check, but it seems that the stores are out of stock. Is it available locally? Thanks for your help. — Geni Williams, email

A: Michael’s, 7491 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 678-722-0036, stocks Dritz Fray Check, a liquid seam sealant that you can use to keep your raw hemmed jeans from fraying. A .75-ounce bottle sells for $3.49.

Q: Years ago, I used the best spray window cleaner. It was called Sprayway. Has it been discontinued? Thank you. — T. Russo, email

A: Sprayway foaming glass cleaner is still available. It’s made without ammonia and is formulated to clean glass without leaving streaks. You’ll find 23-ounce cans for $3.68 at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5925 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-497-8920.

