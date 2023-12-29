Where can I find it: scrimshaw repair, speaker replacement, Fray Check and spray window cleaner

Q: I have a piece of silver scrimshaw that is worn and needs to be renewed. The original artwork is still traceable but faint in places. Do you have any resources that might do this kind of work? — Bill Heath, Stone Mountain
A: Bill, I have a starting point for you. I spoke with one of the silversmiths at Estes-Simmons, 3617 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9581. They’ll need to see the piece, and if it’s just a matter of engraving over the existing design, they should be able to do that. Owner and master silversmith Gia Gogishvili restores antique silver and creates custom pieces for clients. For more information, check out the website at estes-simmons.com.
Q: I am seeking someone to replace a speaker in a stereo system I bought 50 years ago. It is a Zenith Stereo Solid State, High Fidelity. Any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated. — Florence Alfred, email
A: Florence, to find out if parts are available for your vintage stereo, check with Norman’s Electronics, 3641 McGinnis Park Drive, Suwanee, 404-451-5057. The shop services a wide range of appliances, from televisions and microwaves to vintage audio and speakers. Norman’s charges a $99 evaluation fee.
Q: I have a pair of jeans that I love, but they’re a little too long. I want to cut them, leaving a ragged hem. I’d like to use Fray Check, but it seems that the stores are out of stock. Is it available locally? Thanks for your help. — Geni Williams, email
A: Michael’s, 7491 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 678-722-0036, stocks Dritz Fray Check, a liquid seam sealant that you can use to keep your raw hemmed jeans from fraying. A .75-ounce bottle sells for $3.49.
Q: Years ago, I used the best spray window cleaner. It was called Sprayway. Has it been discontinued? Thank you. — T. Russo, email
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Sprayway foaming glass cleaner is still available. It’s made without ammonia and is formulated to clean glass without leaving streaks. You’ll find 23-ounce cans for $3.68 at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5925 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-497-8920.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author