WalletHub ranks Atlanta the top destination for winter travel

WalletHub collected data from “nearly 70 of the largest metro areas.” They then used flight metrics, weather predictions, activities, cost and convenience, and public safety data to conjure up a list of the best places to travel this winter.

Not only does the list dive into reports focused on cost and convenience, but it “also ensures that the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination will keep everyone busy and entertained throughout the trip.”

According to the study, “the average flight to a popular cold winter destination costs $399.05, lasts 3 hours and 35 minutes, and has 0.34 connections. In comparison, the average flight to a popular warm winter destination costs $503.55, lasts 5 hours and 26 minutes, and has 0.58 connections.”

Here are the site’s top 10 destinations for winter travel:

1. Atlanta, GA

2. Washington, DC

3. Chicago, IL

4. New York, NY

5. Denver, CO

6. Cincinnati, OH

7. St. Louis, MO

8. Kansas, MO

9. Philadelphia, PA

10. Boston, MA