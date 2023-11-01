BreakingNews
Brookhaven road closed for investigation of officer-involved shooting

5 reasons why Madison is the perfect escape this holiday season

Madison is pulling out all the stops for the holidays
Travel
By
1 hour ago

If long lines and cancelled flights sound like a holiday nightmare, perhaps a little road trip to a charming small town packed with holiday cheer is more your speed. If so, Madison, Georgia is the perfect place for it.

Madison is a small town just under two hours outside of Atlanta. While it’s known for its small-town charm and laid-back eateries, it’s also a must-visit destination during the holiday season. Starting November 11, the town will transform into an enchanting village filled with holiday sprit.

ExploreNew flight tool hopes to make traveling less stressful

According to a press-release shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, here are a few events happening in Madison this November and December:

Shop, Sip and Stroll

This event on November 11 and 18 promises a day of holiday shopping in beautiful downtown Madison while enjoying complimentary beverages, live music in the streets, and special retail and restaurant promotions. More information can be found here.

Christmas Tour of Homes

This event, hosted by the Morgan County Historical Society on December 1 and 2, features lavishly decorated private homes dating back to the early and mid-19th century, a time when Madison was described as “the most cultured and aristocratic town on the stagecoach route from Charleston to New Orleans.” There are daytime tours and candle-lit evening tour options. Purchase tickets here.

Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight

The December 9 Holiday Parade through Downtown Madison features festively decorated floats, vintage cars and dancers, all decorated to this year’s theme, “A Parade of Trees.” After the parade, visit Town Park for the annual Caroling by Candlelight celebration featuring choral groups and musicians performing holiday carols. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be on hand to hear Christmas wishes. More information can be found here.

ExploreRent Shaun White’s Utah cabin and get snowboarding lessons from the Olympic champion

Jack’s Creek Christmas Tree Farm

In addition to picking out and cutting down your very own Christmas tree, pulled on wagons by adorable giant Newfoundland dogs, Jack’s is known for fun family entertainment, including hayrides through a tunnel of twinkling lights, shopping for handmade crafts, sweets, and ornaments at Grandma’s Christmas Shoppe, and photos with Santa Claus on weekends in November and December. For more information click here.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of classic holiday favorites at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center on December 14. There’s a special pre-party ($150 per person) in the festively decorated Hall on Foster, where guests can meet the conductor and enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Ticket information can be found here.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Brookhaven road closed after pursuit ends in police shooting
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

At least 24 adults, 9 children displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
3m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
3m ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Bike across the South on these 6 rail-trails
Where to see the leaves change colors in Georgia
All aboard: When the journey is as important as the destination
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
18h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top