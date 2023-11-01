5 reasons why Madison is the perfect escape this holiday season

Madison is a small town just under two hours outside of Atlanta. While it’s known for its small-town charm and laid-back eateries, it’s also a must-visit destination during the holiday season. Starting November 11, the town will transform into an enchanting village filled with holiday sprit.

According to a press-release shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, here are a few events happening in Madison this November and December:

Shop, Sip and Stroll

This event on November 11 and 18 promises a day of holiday shopping in beautiful downtown Madison while enjoying complimentary beverages, live music in the streets, and special retail and restaurant promotions. More information can be found here.

Christmas Tour of Homes

This event, hosted by the Morgan County Historical Society on December 1 and 2, features lavishly decorated private homes dating back to the early and mid-19th century, a time when Madison was described as “the most cultured and aristocratic town on the stagecoach route from Charleston to New Orleans.” There are daytime tours and candle-lit evening tour options. Purchase tickets here.

Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight

The December 9 Holiday Parade through Downtown Madison features festively decorated floats, vintage cars and dancers, all decorated to this year’s theme, “A Parade of Trees.” After the parade, visit Town Park for the annual Caroling by Candlelight celebration featuring choral groups and musicians performing holiday carols. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be on hand to hear Christmas wishes. More information can be found here.

Jack’s Creek Christmas Tree Farm

In addition to picking out and cutting down your very own Christmas tree, pulled on wagons by adorable giant Newfoundland dogs, Jack’s is known for fun family entertainment, including hayrides through a tunnel of twinkling lights, shopping for handmade crafts, sweets, and ornaments at Grandma’s Christmas Shoppe, and photos with Santa Claus on weekends in November and December. For more information click here.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of classic holiday favorites at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center on December 14. There’s a special pre-party ($150 per person) in the festively decorated Hall on Foster, where guests can meet the conductor and enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Ticket information can be found here.