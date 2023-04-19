Toronto Blue Jays pitcher trolled for criticizing United Airlines on Twitter

Questions poured in quickly after the post, with inquiring minds wanting to know, “Who is responsible for cleaning up after children while flying?”

Bass said in a separate tweet his wife shouldn’t have had to clean it up because United provided the popcorn; he suggested the cleaning crew should be responsible.

Since the viral tweet, Twitter users have debated in the comments what’s right or wrong. Some users call the flight attendants “bullies” for making a pregnant woman clean up.

In contrast, others are rooting for the airlines and vow to fly United to make passengers clean up after themselves. While other users say United did the “right thing,” calling Bass entitled and a bully.

Sydney Bass’ sister, country singer Jessie James Decker, took to her Instagram story to share her “disgust” with the situation. In a deleted post, Decker shared that her sister is going through a high-risk pregnancy.

United has made no public statement about this incident, but NBC News reports the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents United crew members, released this statement:

“We want this space to serve the needs of everyone on the plane, and that takes strict safety rules and a recognition that we’re sharing the aircraft cabin to do something we can’t do alone.”