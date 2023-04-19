Exclusive
Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher trolled for criticizing United Airlines on Twitter

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Anthony Bass said flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean up their kids’ mess

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass sparked an online debate this week after calling out United Airlines for what he considers mistreatment of his pregnant wife.

According to the ballplayer, Sydney Rae Bass, who is 22 weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child, was told to clean up the mess left by their two children.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass wrote in his now-viral Twitter post.

United Airlines responded to the tweet, saying they would look into the matter and needed additional information to proceed.

Questions poured in quickly after the post, with inquiring minds wanting to know, “Who is responsible for cleaning up after children while flying?”

Bass said in a separate tweet his wife shouldn’t have had to clean it up because United provided the popcorn; he suggested the cleaning crew should be responsible.

Since the viral tweet, Twitter users have debated in the comments what’s right or wrong. Some users call the flight attendants “bullies” for making a pregnant woman clean up.

In contrast, others are rooting for the airlines and vow to fly United to make passengers clean up after themselves. While other users say United did the “right thing,” calling Bass entitled and a bully.

Sydney Bass’ sister, country singer Jessie James Decker, took to her Instagram story to share her “disgust” with the situation. In a deleted post, Decker shared that her sister is going through a high-risk pregnancy.

United has made no public statement about this incident, but NBC News reports the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents United crew members, released this statement:

“We want this space to serve the needs of everyone on the plane, and that takes strict safety rules and a recognition that we’re sharing the aircraft cabin to do something we can’t do alone.”

