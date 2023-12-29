TikTok: Numerologists, lovebirds excited for 123-123 date

Astrologists, numerologists and lovebirds alike are all very excited for the last day of 2023. The date 12/31/23 — or 123-123 — has been popping up everywhere lately, especially in TikTok videos. The “ascending number,” as numerologists call it, is even inspiring happy couples to tie the knot.

In the wedding capital of the country, Las Vegas, they’re preparing to break the record for most marriages on New Year’s Eve, which is currently 4,492, according to KSBW.

“Anytime you get these specialty dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve, and it’s a showstopper. It’s huge demand because everyone loves those numbers,” explained the president of Vegas Weddings, Melody Willis-Williams, to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.