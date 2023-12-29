TikTok: Numerologists, lovebirds excited for 123-123 date

Astrologists, numerologists and lovebirds alike are all very excited for the last day of 2023. The date 12/31/23 — or 123-123 — has been popping up everywhere lately, especially in TikTok videos. The “ascending number,” as numerologists call it, is even inspiring happy couples to tie the knot.
In the wedding capital of the country, Las Vegas, they’re preparing to break the record for most marriages on New Year’s Eve, which is currently 4,492, according to KSBW.
“Anytime you get these specialty dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve, and it’s a showstopper. It’s huge demand because everyone loves those numbers,” explained the president of Vegas Weddings, Melody Willis-Williams, to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
@shelbyleebellen
If you’re looking for a memorable date, go for IT! #wedding2023 #weddingplanner #love #date #marriage #futurebride #fyp #foryou #nhwedding #newenglandwedding #weddingtips♬ Fabulous - Molls
Numerology, like the closely related astrology, originated in ancient Babylonia and Egypt, but is also historically common in China, India and Japan.
The pattern found in 123 and 123-123 makes these “angel numbers“ according to numerologists — recurring numbers of repeating digits that are said to carry divine messages from the universe.
So why does the date have people rushing to the altar?
“The energy of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter repeated twice in number 123123 activates the energy of planet Venus that opens the gates of 2024 to love and money,” said Jesse Kalsi, author of “All About Numbers: Attract Luck, Abundance.”
@psychic_iris777
As we near the end of the year, an extraordinary cosmic event awaits us. December 31st, 2023 is marked by the date 123123 and this alignment signifies a magical transition from the current year to a new beginning filled with limitless possibilities. The sequence 123123 carries profound numerological significance, reminding us to trust in the Universe's plan and divine timing. Each number in this sequence has unique meaning: 1 symbolizes fresh starts, 2 represents balance, and 3 embodies creativity and effort. The year 2024 holds the promise of manifesting our dreams, therefore, between now and the end of the year, set intentions and have absolute faith in your ability to make your dreams come true. The conclusion of Jupiter retrograde on New Year's Eve and the last day of Mercury retrograde on January 1st, sets the stage for a magical period filled with luck, destiny, blessings, wealth, and prosperity. The end of 2023, and the beginning of 2024 is a cosmic portal to the realization of our deepest desires, dreams, wishes, and goals.♬ 396 Hz - Love Frequency - Spiritual Moment
