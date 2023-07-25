Singer Tori Kelly hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing in public

Billboard Music Award winner Tori Kelly is in the hospital after collapsing while eating out with friends on Sunday night.

The Grammy award-winning songstress is being treated for blood clots, reports say. According to TMZ, the incident happened in downtown Los Angeles, with sources telling the outlet that she was “out for a while.”

“Kelly’s friends then transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs,” added TMZ.

According to Fox8, the “Sing” star was active on social media early Sunday, posting an inspirational message to her story “Happy Sunday! Jesus loves you so much.”

Before the incident, Kelly was on a hot streak, rebranding herself and releasing new music, including her latest song, “Missin U.” The “Anyway” singer talked with PEOPLE in March about going on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven’t been able to tour,” she said.

Kelly is set to release her upcoming EP “Tori” on July 28.