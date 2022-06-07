ajc logo
RHOA’s NeNe Leakes is selling her dazzling $2.5m Atlanta apartment, report says

Housewife NeNe on the red carpet

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 minutes ago
It probably won’t be on the market long

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes is selling her $2.5 million Atlanta apartment, according to realtor.com. The reality TV star has had the living space for less than a year, but appears to be moving on from the Buckhead condo.

Leakes purchased the condo, a part of the five-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel, for $1.85 million in November 2021. The residence comes with security, a four-car garage and a separate gated townhouse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution separately confirmed that a condo at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel address is owned by a “Leakes Linnethia M.,” NeNe Leakes birth name, according to Fulton County property records. A condo currently being sold at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel matches the address and realtor.com’s reported sales price of the property. But, Leakes has not made a statement confirming that it is her condo.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Ansley Real Estate, who is responsible for the property, to investigate the listing.

“This magnificent home offers renowned style, unparalleled service and superb ambiance,” the listing said. “The Grand foyer opens to a sprawling open floor plan and some of the the most incredible sunset and city views available in Atlanta!”

The 3,541 square-foot condo is being sold for $2.4 million. It features three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is a contemporary high rise of six or more stories. It has a heated pool, fireplace, balcony and more, according to Ansley Real Estate.

“The Waldorf Astoria condo owners enjoy all the services and amenities of a five star hotel, including 24-hour in-room dining service, housekeeping, and concierge services,” the listing said. “But along with that, the building is also home to a lavish world class spa showcasing an array of luxurious features like an indoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and treatment rooms. Residents at the Waldorf Astoria also enjoy valet parking, a gourmet restaurant/ bar within the hotel, and A state-of-the-art fitness center.”

Before living it up in Buckhead, Leakes had a mansion in Duluth. Leakes put the 10,000 square-foot, five bedroom and seven bathroom home on the market for $4 million in 2021 after purchasing it for $2,075,000 in February of 2015. Leakes had just lost her husband Gregg Leakes to cancer that September.

Leakes was most recently in headlines after it was discovered that the reality television star has been entangled in a lawsuit. Leakes has been accused by her boyfriend’s wife of stealing her husband.

In the lawsuit, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims Leakes began dating Nyonisela Sioh while he was still married to her. Tehmeh-Sioh says she has suffered emotional stress, mental anguish and a loss of affection as a result.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

