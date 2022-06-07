RHOA’s NeNe Leakes is selling her dazzling $2.5m Atlanta apartment, report says

The 3,541 square-foot condo is being sold for $2.4 million. It features three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is a contemporary high rise of six or more stories. It has a heated pool, fireplace, balcony and more, according to Ansley Real Estate.

“The Waldorf Astoria condo owners enjoy all the services and amenities of a five star hotel, including 24-hour in-room dining service, housekeeping, and concierge services,” the listing said. “But along with that, the building is also home to a lavish world class spa showcasing an array of luxurious features like an indoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and treatment rooms. Residents at the Waldorf Astoria also enjoy valet parking, a gourmet restaurant/ bar within the hotel, and A state-of-the-art fitness center.”

Before living it up in Buckhead, Leakes had a mansion in Duluth. Leakes put the 10,000 square-foot, five bedroom and seven bathroom home on the market for $4 million in 2021 after purchasing it for $2,075,000 in February of 2015. Leakes had just lost her husband Gregg Leakes to cancer that September.

Leakes was most recently in headlines after it was discovered that the reality television star has been entangled in a lawsuit. Leakes has been accused by her boyfriend’s wife of stealing her husband.

In the lawsuit, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims Leakes began dating Nyonisela Sioh while he was still married to her. Tehmeh-Sioh says she has suffered emotional stress, mental anguish and a loss of affection as a result.