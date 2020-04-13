Check out the homes of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast

porsha-home Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Porsha Williams

According to public real estate records, she purchased her Duluth home on September 20, 2016 for $1,150,000. It's in the lavish, gated Sugarloaf Country Club community, near the home of NeNe Leakes.

The show said she purchased it for $1.4 million, but I suspect the producers purposely showed a different amount to throw people off while searching around online.

Her abode has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths at almost 6,000 square feet. It has a huge chef’s kitchen, a large master bedroom and bath and a three-car garage. She lives in a neighborhood packed with homes worth more than $1 million.

porsha-home-inside Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

She sold a comparable sized home in Dacula in 2015 for $485,000.

***

phaedra-parks-home-photo Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Phaedra Parks

Real estate records indicate she bought her two-acre Buckhead home not far from Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore on October 14, 2016 for $1.9 million. It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 9,000 square feet. There's a pool, a four-car garage, its own fitness center and a guest house. She bought the home in the middle of her divorce with jailed husband Apollo Nida. Although the show had a scene on Sunday revealing her divorce was finalized, Apollo is not quite on board with what happened.

UPDATE: She was dropped from the show season 10. She ultimately sold her previous home.

phaedra-kitchen Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

***

cynthia-bailey-house Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia closed on her house September 8, 2016 for $940,000. It has been featured prominently on the show and is overlooking a small lake in Sandy Springs with a lovely deck. She purchased it after her separation from Peter Thomas and selling her Glenwood Park home over the summer.

The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and was remodeled in 2015. It's on one and a half acres with a huge deck and beautiful views of the lake, as noted below:

cynthia-bedroom Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

***

Iyanla VanZant recorded an "Iyanla: Fix My Life' show with Sheree Whitfield in 2013. Iyanla used Sheree's unfinished house as a metaphor regarding her own life. Sheree did not take Iyanla's advice well at the time. CREDIT: OWN Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Sheree Whitfield

Whitfield bought the land in 2012 and built her Chateau Sheree from scratch. It is now with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and 8,000 square feet. The Z-estimate value of the house is about $1.2 million. It took her several years to build it and she's had all sorts of battles with contractors.

It's unclear if she is actually living there right now. A house warming party was held in late October and will air during a future episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." That party caused some issues with neighbors and she ended up paying a fine from the city of Sandy Springs.

UPDATE: She left the show after season 10.

***

kenya-moore-home-2 Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Kenya Moore

She bought a fixer upper near Sheree's home in May, 2015. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths. We've seen it quite a bit on TV since her boyfriend keeps breaking windows. She purchased it for $515,000 and spent some big bucks to renovate.

UPDATE: She left the show after season 10, came back season 12.

Kenya held a housewarming party last year at her home which aired in the first episode of season nine. CREDIT: Bravo Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Kenya looks at the damage caused by her boyfriend Matt Jordan. Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

***

kandi-burruss-house Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Kandi Burruss

She is the only housewife who has chosen to live south if I-20. An inveterate bargain hunter who lives beneath her means, she chose a place in 2012 for a mere $503,000 though Zillow now estimates it at more than $1.3 million as of January, 2021.

Nonetheless, it's sizable: seven bedrooms, 9.5 baths and more than 7,000 square feet.

***

The Duluth home owned by Drew Sidora, actress and cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." REALTOR PHOTO Credit: REA Credit: REA

Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman purchased a home in Duluth for $1.4 million, closing in October, 2020.

The home, in a gated community and originally built in 1998, is super close by to where Porsha lives at Sugarloaf Country Club and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The move happened while they were shooting season 13 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Here is the descriptive when it was on sale:

Completely new hardwood floors throughout lead to luxurious gourmet kitchen w/dream island and top appliances. Private guest bedroom on main. Master bedroom suite with all the right conveniences, and master sized bedroom closet. Master bedroom balcony looks out to private salt water pool. Full finished basement w/full living quarters, wine cellar, reading room.

The kitchen of Drew Sidora's home. She is now on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." REALTOR PHOTO Credit: REALTOR PHOTO Credit: REALTOR PHOTO

***

***

NeNe Leakes' brand new home at Sugarloaf Country Club. Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

NeNe Leakes

Not surprisingly, Leakes bought the priciest house of them all in early 2015 for nearly $2.1 million in Sugarloaf Country Club in Duluth.

At almost 10,000 square feet, her newly built home has six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. She and Porsha have access to a 27-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course, three private lakes and 14 tennis courts, plus an Olympic competition swimming pool.

She has lived in the area for many years.

UPDATE: She returned to the show full time season 10 but left again after season 12.

Shamari Devoe

She arrived during the third episode of season 11 in November, 2018.

She lives with her husband Ronnie Devoe in a pretty five-bedroom, five bath home in Mableton. She purchased the 21-year-old home in February of 2018 for $535,000, according to public records.

She left the show after one season.

Eva Marcille

She joined the show full time season 11 in 2019. She purchased a brand new five bedroom home in late 2019 in Alpharetta for under $800,000. Her husband Michael Sterling does not have his name attached to the deed. She was on the show seasons 11 and 12.