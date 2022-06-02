ajc logo
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband

CR: Bravo

CR: Bravo

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Leakes sold her Duluth home in February for $2.65 million.

TMZ procured a lawsuit of the wife of NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend accusing the reality star of stealing her husband.

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh in the lawsuit, filed in North Carolina, said Leakes began dating Nyonisela Sioh while he was still married to Malomine.

Malomine said she has suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. TMZ noted that North Carolina is one of just seven states where a person can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection.

Malomine is seeking more than $100,000.

Nyonisela Sioh owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he hails from Liberia, Africa, according to TMZ.

Leakes has not yet made any public response to the lawsuit.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member recently sued Bravo and NBCUniversal for discrimination.

She sold her home in Duluth in January for $2.65 million a few months after her husband Gregg died of cancer. She continues to run The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth off Pleasant Hill Road.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

