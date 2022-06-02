TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband

TMZ procured a lawsuit of the wife of NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend accusing the reality star of stealing her husband.
Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh in the lawsuit, filed in North Carolina, said Leakes began dating Nyonisela Sioh while he was still married to Malomine.
Malomine said she has suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. TMZ noted that North Carolina is one of just seven states where a person can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection.
Malomine is seeking more than $100,000.
Nyonisela Sioh owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he hails from Liberia, Africa, according to TMZ.
Leakes has not yet made any public response to the lawsuit.
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member recently sued Bravo and NBCUniversal for discrimination.
She sold her home in Duluth in January for $2.65 million a few months after her husband Gregg died of cancer. She continues to run The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth off Pleasant Hill Road.
