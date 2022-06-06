Georgia’s top Airbnbs are a vacationer’s paradise

“The impressively large windows and tall ceilings provide abundant natural light and picturesque wooded scenery from the upstairs bedrooms and main living area,” she said.

The cabin is just a 10 minute drive from downtown Blue Ridge and even closer to the highly popular Mercier’s Orchard, if you are in the mood for some apple picking.

“Whether you enjoy hiking, golf, horseback riding, river activities, or browsing boutique shops and eateries, it’s all within a 10 minute drive,” Beth said.

If you want to stay for a long weekend this month, the rental will set you back $499 per night.

Epworth’s Now & Zen

For another wonderful north Georgia getaway, consider visiting Now & Zen in Epworth. Only 20 minutes from downtown Blue Rudge, the upscale modern home comes with a laundry list of amenities.

The 2,400 square-foot home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, designer furnishings, inside and outside fireplace, fire pit, game room and concierge service. According to its Airbnb superhost, Lexis, the home has something for everyone.

“Our secluded property offers something for everyone in the family,” Lexis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ve got fiber internet to stream the game, a Peloton bike overlooking the pristine Cohutta Wilderness, and arcade games, foosball, and corn hole for endless entertainment. We aim to make both adults and kids alike feel like this cabin was built for them! We’re all about making the experience as much about the property as it is the destination.”

The rental’s concierge service goes the extra mile by offering to decorate the home for special occasions, including proposals and girls’ weekends. It’s a service that ensures you feel pampered all the while.

“A unique feature of the cabin is our touch-screen guest guide, packed with local recommendations, stay details, and how-to videos for amenities,” Lexis said. “We take away the stress of thinking from guests so they can simply relax.”

If you want to stay for a long weekend this month, it will set you back $371 a night.

Lavonia’s Hey Frame

Superhosts Thomas and Morgan run Hey Frame, a unique A-frame cabin with a lakeside view. The home’s shape says it all, a vacation spot that stands out among the competition.

“When we travel, we always gravitate towards properties that are well-intentioned; a space that not only looks good, but fits the location and surroundings,” they told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That is what we tried to accomplish with Hey Frame. Being an A-frame in itself offers a unique experience (how many kitchens have slanted walls?), but especially one with modern features like a waterfall island and light acacia wood floors. We tried to have everything in the home be functional yet worthy of being photographed, which was the hardest part pf putting everything together. Of course, being located on the lake also offers wonderful views and plenty of activities.”

The lakeside home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, wifi, a quartz waterfall island and custom cabinets in the kitchen.

“We try to provide everything our guests would need so they can focus on enjoying their stay, not their next trip to the store,” they said. “We also have to give huge credit to our wonderful team that does turnovers and has guests commenting on how clean everything is. Because of these factors, our guests get to unwind and enjoy sunrises over the lake with local coffee in hand.”

For a three-day June vacation, this rental will set you back $358 a night.

Blue Ridge’s Ridges Over Lake Lodge

Blue Ridge’s Ridges Over Lake Lodge is a mega-lodge worthy of a major gathering. Featuring six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, this cabin can handle anything you throw at it.

The property is within walking distance of Blue Ridge Lake and offers a unique experience for renters — the opportunity to view three different states from the cabin’s scenic deck.

For $695 a night, however, you can host your next big event in the beautiful north Georgia mountains.

Lizella’s Lakefront Oasis

The Lakefront Oasis in Lizella is a rural Georgia mansion. An Airbnb Luxe resort, the rental is a lakeside oasis perfect for any high-roller who is looking to host a weekend of fun.

The mansion features six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a dining area that can seat up to 10 people, exercise equipment, a game room, steam room, sauna, jet skis, wet bar and more.

“Retreat to rural Georgia at this sprawling estate,” reads the Airbnb Luxe listing. “An oasis away from home, the impressive mansion boasts a multitude of entertainment options: paddleboards, fishing rods, a jet ski, gated playground, hockey table, and more. The open-concept living space gives way to a resort-like outdoor space — including views of the lake. Take the boat for a spin, plunge into the pool, or soak in the hot tub.”

A few days in June at this Lizella mansion will set you back $2,171 a night.