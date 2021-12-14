NeNe Leakes selling her metro Atlanta mansion after husband’s death for $3,495,000

NeNe Leakes is selling the Duluth mansion she purchased seven years ago.
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member lost her husband Gregg Leakes to cancer in September.
Her home, which is nearly 10,000 square feet, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. She bought the mansion for $2,075,000 in February of 2015.
The house, in a gated community in the Sugarloaf community, went on sale on Sept. 21 for $4 million, just three weeks after her husband’s death. She dropped the price to $3.8 million Oct. 26, then to the current offering price of $3,495,000 as of Nov. 16.
The Zillow descriptive said it’s “a unique Mediterranean home [that] gives you West Coast vibes. Golf course lot with gorgeous views and impeccable landscaping ... The resort-style main level walk out pool has amazing waterfall features accompanied by a full wrap around covered patio.”
It notes: “This home provides plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen features 10-foot-tall cabinetry, Viking appliances, marble countertops, oversized island... Spectacular designer chandeliers and light fixtures throughout!”
The mansion was shown frequently on the “Real Housewives.” The descriptive also references her bedroom with “the enormous custom designer closet... complete with glass door built-ins, jewelry cases, shoe racks, mirrors and much more.”
During season 12, her final year on the show, Leakes freaked out when castmates Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss wanted to check out her closet. She said the place was a mess and when a cameraman tried to follow the women into the closet, Leakes leaped up and grabbed him and ripped his shirt. She got super angry and there was momentary chaos.
On Andy Cohen’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” Leakes said she felt the women disrespected her by walking into her closet without a proper invite. “They don’t have the right to walk in my house and do whatever they want to do,” she said.
She left the show last year after the 12th season and did not appear at all season 13.
The mansion also has a finished basement which “features an entertainment bar, custom wall seating for your VIP guest, wine storage, theatre room with Swarovski Crystals inlay throughout the entire ceiling, game room and a beauty salon (which can be re-converted to a bedroom).”
