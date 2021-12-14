NeNe Leakes selling her metro Atlanta mansion after husband’s death for $3,495,000

It notes: “This home provides plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen features 10-foot-tall cabinetry, Viking appliances, marble countertops, oversized island... Spectacular designer chandeliers and light fixtures throughout!”

The mansion was shown frequently on the “Real Housewives.” The descriptive also references her bedroom with “the enormous custom designer closet... complete with glass door built-ins, jewelry cases, shoe racks, mirrors and much more.”

During season 12, her final year on the show, Leakes freaked out when castmates Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss wanted to check out her closet. She said the place was a mess and when a cameraman tried to follow the women into the closet, Leakes leaped up and grabbed him and ripped his shirt. She got super angry and there was momentary chaos.

On Andy Cohen’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” Leakes said she felt the women disrespected her by walking into her closet without a proper invite. “They don’t have the right to walk in my house and do whatever they want to do,” she said.

She left the show last year after the 12th season and did not appear at all season 13.

The mansion also has a finished basement which “features an entertainment bar, custom wall seating for your VIP guest, wine storage, theatre room with Swarovski Crystals inlay throughout the entire ceiling, game room and a beauty salon (which can be re-converted to a bedroom).”

Her realtor is Berkshire Hathaway.