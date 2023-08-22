‘Voice’ winner Bryce Leatherwood performing free Woodstock hometown concert

He won season 22 this past December

Credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Country singer Bryce Leatherwood, who took the top prize on season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” last December, will perform his first concert in his hometown of Woodstock this Friday night since winning the reality competition.

The concert, which will be free, is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater in downtown Woodstock.

Leatherwood grew up with a heavy dose of George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. He attended Georgia Southern University, where he formed a band.

On “The Voice,” he was on Blake Shelton’s team and stuck to country during his run, including covers of songs by Twitty (”Goodbye Time”), Brooks & Dunn (”Red Dirt Road”), Zac Brown Band (”Colder Weather”), Billy Currington (”Let Me Down Easy”), Travis Tritt (”I’m Gonna Be Somebody”), George Strait (”Amarillo By Morning”), Morgan Wallen (”Sand In My Boots”) and Justin Moore (”If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”).

During the finale, he sang covers of songs by Keith Whitley (”Don’t Close Your Eyes”) and Tritt (”T-R-O-U-B-L-E”) and dueted with Shelton (”Hillbilly Bone”).

The coaches frequently praised his authenticity and smooth vocal style.

He was Shelton’s ninth winner in 22 competitions and the first singer who had to compete for a Wild Card spot that ended up winning the entire competition. He was also the first Georgian to take the crown.

IF YOU GO

Bryce Leatherwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, free concert, Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, 01 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock, www.woodstockga.gov

