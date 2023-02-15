Tyler Perry donating $2.75 million for low-income Atlanta seniors to stay in their homes

Perry, who this week came in third among the world’s top 10 highest paid entertainers by Forbes, reached out to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens a few weeks ago to provide assistance for those residents on fixed incomes who could lose their homes if they couldn’t pay their taxes.

He is going to pay the back property taxes for 300 low-income seniors in Atlanta. The assistance will cover city, county and school taxes. Perry will also cover any increase in taxes over the next 20 years for 100 low-income seniors. He has already donated $750,000 for the first year to cover the back taxes and any increase in property taxes, and has pledged $500,000 each year over the next four years to ensure the seniors don’t pay any more in such taxes.