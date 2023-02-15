X
Tyler Perry donating $2.75 million for low-income Atlanta seniors to stay in their homes

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Tyler Perry, concerned about the impact of rising real estate taxes, is donating $2.75 million to senior citizens in the city of Atlanta to ensure they stay in their homes.

Perry, who this week came in third among the world’s top 10 highest paid entertainers by Forbes, reached out to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens a few weeks ago to provide assistance for those residents on fixed incomes who could lose their homes if they couldn’t pay their taxes.

He is going to pay the back property taxes for 300 low-income seniors in Atlanta. The assistance will cover city, county and school taxes. Perry will also cover any increase in taxes over the next 20 years for 100 low-income seniors. He has already donated $750,000 for the first year to cover the back taxes and any increase in property taxes, and has pledged $500,000 each year over the next four years to ensure the seniors don’t pay any more in such taxes.

The funds will be administered by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit wing of Atlanta’s economic development authority.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

