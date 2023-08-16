BreakingNews
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants

TMZ: Sugarloaf Mills landlord sues NeNe Leakes for $22,900 in unpaid rent

Leakes opened the shop in 2017 but it was closed by 2022.

Credit: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Credit: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
42 minutes ago
X

NeNe Leakes owes Simon Property, landlord to Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville, $22,900 in back rent for her now shuttered Swagg Boutique, according to a lawsuit procured by entertainment website TMZ.

The store opened in 2017 at the mall. In the summer of 2020, there were “going out of business” signs in the windows. Her lease ran out in early 2022.

Simon sent Leakes a letter in July seeking payment but did not get a response, the lawsuit said. TMZ sought but did not receive a comment from Leakes, who formerly starred on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes ran Swagg Boutiques in Maryland, Georgia and Florida but closed all of them during the pandemic.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

She also operated The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth with her son Brentt from 2020 until late last year. She told The Larry Reid Show last fall that after her son had a stroke, she decided to sell the place.

Last month, Leakes discussed with Carlos King on his podcast her other son Bryson’s recent arrest in Lawrenceville for multiple charges, including violation of probation in two cases, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, loitering/prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate.

“He needs rehabilitation,” Leakes said. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors describe watching Fulton Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
2h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a

CONCERT REVIEW: Pentatonix brings heart, fun and a surprise Atlanta guest
59m ago
Nina Brown off Frank Ski’s morning show on Kiss 104.1
7h ago
Postponed Atlanta Madonna concert date now set for April 1, 2024
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
6h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top