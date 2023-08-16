TMZ: Sugarloaf Mills landlord sues NeNe Leakes for $22,900 in unpaid rent

NeNe Leakes owes Simon Property, landlord to Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville, $22,900 in back rent for her now shuttered Swagg Boutique, according to a lawsuit procured by entertainment website TMZ.

The store opened in 2017 at the mall. In the summer of 2020, there were “going out of business” signs in the windows. Her lease ran out in early 2022.

Simon sent Leakes a letter in July seeking payment but did not get a response, the lawsuit said. TMZ sought but did not receive a comment from Leakes, who formerly starred on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes ran Swagg Boutiques in Maryland, Georgia and Florida but closed all of them during the pandemic.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

She also operated The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth with her son Brentt from 2020 until late last year. She told The Larry Reid Show last fall that after her son had a stroke, she decided to sell the place.

Last month, Leakes discussed with Carlos King on his podcast her other son Bryson’s recent arrest in Lawrenceville for multiple charges, including violation of probation in two cases, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, loitering/prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate.

“He needs rehabilitation,” Leakes said. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”