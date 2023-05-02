Taye Diggs starring in new BET+ series ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’

He was charming, handsome and recently divorced. His brutal murder in Roswell just four days after the end of the 1996 Olympics was initially a mystery. Was it a business rival, threatened by Herndon’s bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance’s bed?

It became a tale full of sex, betrayal and greed, drawing national attention and a bevy of false tips. It took investigators nearly a year and a half before they made an arrest.

The film, much like the book, reconstructs Lance’s life as told by the various players in it.

Keesha Sharp (“Power Book II: Ghost”) will play Blair Herndon, his ex-wife.

The case has been covered on multiple true-crime series such as “The Real Murders of Atlanta” on Oxygen and Tamron Hall’s “Someone They Knew” on Atlanta-based Court TV.