Ryan Cameron now the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Atlanta radio veteran Ryan Cameron has become the official voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“I love my city,” Cameron wrote on X. “Someone commented, ‘When I hear you, I’ll know I am home.’ I received that!”

His overhead announcements went live on Thanksgiving eve.

“We strive to create a sense of place for people traveling to and through ATL, and there is no better manifestation than by partnering with an Atlanta radio legend like Ryan Cameron,” said airport Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy General Manager Jai Ferrell in a press release. “His charisma, talent and professionalism make him a wonderful ambassador to the public as the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson.”

Cameron is the voice who will tell you not to smoke at airport entrances, to report any unattended bags to local authorities and to not leave your vehicle unattended at drop-off and pickup or it will be ticketed and towed.

Cameron, an Atlanta native, has been on local radio for more than three decades. He previously worked at V-103 and Hot 107.9. He is currently afternoon host on Majic 107.5/97.5. He is also the PA announcer for Atlanta Falcons home games. He previously was the in-game announcer for the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 until 2021.

Sharon Feingold, an internationally-recognized voiceover actress, remains the voice of the “Plane Train” that goes between concourses.

