New Edition headlining State Farm Arena with Jodeci, Charlie Wilson Feb. 20, 2022

All six primary members of the group are scheduled to be back: Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. This is their first tour together in eight years. DeVoe has lived in Atlanta for years. Brown used to live here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster for the general audience with pre-sale opportunities for American Express users starting Tuesday with fan club fans getting a cache of seats Wednesday. Prices will range starting Friday from $69.50 to $169.50. Tickets priced at $173.50 seats are available Tuesday for Amex card holders.