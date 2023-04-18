BreakingNews
BREAKING: Vehicle fire in Buckhead leaves 1 person dead
X

Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ starring Samuel L. Jackson shooting in Atlanta

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/ABC

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/ABC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Netflix film “The Piano Lesson” is coming to shoot in Atlanta.

The movie is an adaptation of a successful Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play, which recently concluded a run in New York City. Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington (”Tenet,” “BlacKkKlansman”) will reprise their roles from the Broadway revival in the movie.

“The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson) in 1936 Pittsburgh. It also features an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker’s nephew, a role Jackson had in the 1987 production.

Other cast members include Ray Fisher (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Rebel Moon”), Atlanta actress Danielle Deadwyler (“Till,” “The Harder They Fall”), Michael Potts (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Rustin”) and Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “The Walking Dead”). Fisher and Potts also were in the Broadway production.

Jackson has shot plenty of productions in Georgia in the past including “The Banker” and “Avengers: End Game.”

Bill Marinella Casting is seeking 10 white musically talented men to play in a July 4th band for Friday, May 5, for a night shoot that may feature fireworks. Fittings are at Shadowbox Studios.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 905h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
5h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions
12h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions
12h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb
55m ago
The Latest

Credit: ABC

ABC renews ‘Will Trent’ for a second season
45m ago
INTERVIEWS: Why Apple TV+’s ‘The Big Door Prize’ shows off Chris O’Dowd and Josh...
1h ago
Jamie Foxx has body doubles on ‘Back in Action’ film set while he remains hospitalized
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
16m ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
2h ago
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top