Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ starring Samuel L. Jackson shooting in Atlanta

The Netflix film “The Piano Lesson” is coming to shoot in Atlanta.
The movie is an adaptation of a successful Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play, which recently concluded a run in New York City. Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington (”Tenet,” “BlacKkKlansman”) will reprise their roles from the Broadway revival in the movie.
“The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson) in 1936 Pittsburgh. It also features an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker’s nephew, a role Jackson had in the 1987 production.
Other cast members include Ray Fisher (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Rebel Moon”), Atlanta actress Danielle Deadwyler (“Till,” “The Harder They Fall”), Michael Potts (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Rustin”) and Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “The Walking Dead”). Fisher and Potts also were in the Broadway production.
Jackson has shot plenty of productions in Georgia in the past including “The Banker” and “Avengers: End Game.”
Bill Marinella Casting is seeking 10 white musically talented men to play in a July 4th band for Friday, May 5, for a night shoot that may feature fireworks. Fittings are at Shadowbox Studios.
About the Author