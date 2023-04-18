Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ starring Samuel L. Jackson shooting in Atlanta

The movie is an adaptation of a successful Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play, which recently concluded a run in New York City. Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington (”Tenet,” “BlacKkKlansman”) will reprise their roles from the Broadway revival in the movie.

“The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson) in 1936 Pittsburgh. It also features an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker’s nephew, a role Jackson had in the 1987 production.