Jamie Foxx speaks for first time since Atlanta hospitalization

Actor Jamie Foxx spoke in a public forum for the first time since his April hospitalization in Atlanta on Instagram.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” said Foxx in the brief video released Friday. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He credited his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne as well as God and “great medical people” for saving his life.

Foxx did not say what the medical condition was that caused him to be hospitalized.

His family “kept it air tight,” he said. “They didn’t let anything out.”

He heard rumors he was blind and joked by moving his eyes around in a goofy way. He said he was not paralyzed. But “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well,” he said.

“I love all of the love that I’ve got,” he added, later noting, “I am on my way back.”

After a brief time in an unspecified Atlanta hospital, where he was shooting the Netflix film “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz, he moved to a rehab center in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, according to TMZ.

He was seen in public for the first time earlier this month, captured on video via TMZ waving to fans on a boat.

Foxx currently has a new sci-fi movie out on Netflix called “They Cloned Tyrone” that has received solid reviews and is ranked No. 1 among most popular films on Netflix at the moment. It was shot in metro Atlanta in late 2020 and early 2021.

Nick Cannon subbed in as host of this season’s “Beat Shazam” game show on Fox, but Foxx has committed to another game show on the network with his daughter Corinne called “We Are Family” set to premiere in 2024.