Georgia holds Jody Watley Day for legendary R&B and dance singer

She spends time working with the Grammy youth programs and promoting the rights of artists for equitable pay on streaming services.

Watley doesn’t have any direct Georgia ties. The Chicago native has long lived in Los Angeles. But she said she visits often and has a big fan base here. She also recently received an honorary doctorate from Trinity International University’s school of business in Duluth. (Trinity founder Jacqueline Mohair was on hand at the Georgia State Capitol event as well.)

She is friends with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC. She said T-Boz once said that she modeled her deeper singing voice after Watley’s.

And while she said she enjoyed the attention Georgia bestowed upon her, her kids are her real prizes, noting they are both successful in their professions and are the first college graduates in the Watley family. She hopes to eventually finish her own college degree at some point, even if it’s merely a symbolic gesture.

IF YOU GO

Summer Kickoff Night Under the Stars with Average White Band and Jody Watley

7:30 p.m. June 3. $40-$80. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. mablehouse.org.