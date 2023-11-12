Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game

He will perform at the Georgia World Congress Center at noon

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
6 minutes ago
X

Country artist and Hootie & the Blowfish lead man Darius Rucker will perform for free on SEC Championship day on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform at noon during the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare in Building B at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

The concert, sponsored by T-Mobile, will precede the 4 p.m. kickoff between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Charleston, South Carolina native broke it big as lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish in the mid-1990s with hits like “Hold My Hand,” “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Let Her Cry.” As a country solo artist, he has generated 11 top 10 Billboard country hits over the past 15 years including “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Come Back Song,” “History in the Making” and “Beers and Sunshine.”

“I always say there are two times of the year: football season and waiting for football season,” Rucker said in a press release. “I’ve loved getting to be part of College GameDay all year and I can’t think of a better way to finish off the season than at the SEC Championship. See y’all there!”

Rucker just performed in July at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. He will be back at that same venue with Hootie & The Blowfish on Sept. 20, 2024 along with Edwin McCain and Atlanta’s Collective Soul.

The SEC FanFare even, which is free, will feature games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. It will be open Friday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will have a chance to snag VIP passes to the Rucker concert in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone, offering a stage-front view.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Georgia offense’s shredding of Ole Miss mind-boggling8h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
2h ago

Credit: AP

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Even in down year, Clemson is much too good for Georgia Tech
15h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
The Latest

Credit: Getty Images for GCAPP

INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda touts GCAPP fundraiser, climate change activism
Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume
Progress report on new Athens Classic Center Arena set to open August 2024
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top