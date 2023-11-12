Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game

The Grammy-winning singer will perform at noon during the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare in Building B at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

The concert, sponsored by T-Mobile, will precede the 4 p.m. kickoff between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Charleston, South Carolina native broke it big as lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish in the mid-1990s with hits like “Hold My Hand,” “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Let Her Cry.” As a country solo artist, he has generated 11 top 10 Billboard country hits over the past 15 years including “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Come Back Song,” “History in the Making” and “Beers and Sunshine.”

“I always say there are two times of the year: football season and waiting for football season,” Rucker said in a press release. “I’ve loved getting to be part of College GameDay all year and I can’t think of a better way to finish off the season than at the SEC Championship. See y’all there!”

Rucker just performed in July at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. He will be back at that same venue with Hootie & The Blowfish on Sept. 20, 2024 along with Edwin McCain and Atlanta’s Collective Soul.

The SEC FanFare even, which is free, will feature games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. It will be open Friday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will have a chance to snag VIP passes to the Rucker concert in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone, offering a stage-front view.