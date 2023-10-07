Dr. Jackie on upcoming ‘Married to Medicine’ event, sold-out charity luncheon

Jacqueline Walters, better known as “Dr. Jackie” on the Bravo reality series “Married to Medicine,” had breast cancer twice and survived.

She felt like her attitude helped during her treatment. “I always tried to ooze positivity,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month. “I used to get through the journey by dressing up to go to chemo. I’d wear lipstick. I figure if you look good, you feel good and you do good.”

This led to the creation of 50 Shades of Pink Foundation a decade ago to create a network of people who can guide patients with breast cancer through diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Dr. Jackie, now 65, is holding a charity luncheon for her 50 Shades of Pink Foundation on Sunday in Buckhead that is sold out.

“I think we have normalized the fact that this is a journey,” she said. “I like to say the journey is not for us, it’s for other people. We want everyone involved, family members, friends and other cancer survivors.”

This year’s luncheon, which follows a charity golf tournament this past Friday, will feature a panel of breast cancer survivors including Guerdy Abraira of “The Real Housewives of Miami.” “She’s been very open about her story,” Dr. Jackie said.

Dr. Jackie has been on “Married to Medicine” since day one and is considered one of the grown-ups in the room. The show returns for its 10th season Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. The weekly series will return to its normal 9 p.m. slot a week and will also be available for Peacock streaming subscribers.

For her, the show has been a net positive for her personally.

“It really has made me a better person,” Dr. Jackie said. “I learned to face adversity, the good, the bad and the ugly, head on and not be ashamed to talk about it. I realize we make mistakes and say things we wish we hadn’t. It’s a teaching tool.”

And when she came on in 2013, she figured she could be a peacemaker and mentor and stay out of trouble. “Little did I know, it’s not that easy,” she said. “And while the drama is a necessary part of a reality show, we have been able to bring up some real-life issues and showcase real patients.”

While she worried the show would hurt her practice, she doesn’t believe it has. “When I put on that white coat, I’m not a celebrity,” she said. “Patients still look to me as a doctor.”

The new season will feature Phaedra Parks, who was a major player on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” until her gossiping ways peeved castmate Kandi Burruss and led to her departure from the show in 2017. Parks, who is an attorney, is dating a doctor, meriting her entry onto “Married to Medicine.”

“Phaedra is hilarious. Shady,” Dr. Jackie said. “She’ll bring new dynamics to the show.”

The other new addition is Latesha Lunceford, who is married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, the ex-husband of fellow “Married to Medicine” cast mate Quad Webb.

“One husband and two wives,” she said. “This is a twist we haven’t seen before. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

She said the reason five of the cast members have lasted 10 seasons is a testament to their ongoing friendships.

“We may not all be best friends but we are good friends,” Dr. Jackie said. “If someone has a birthday, all the ladies come, even when the show isn’t shooting. And we reach out to each other, with or without cameras.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Married to Medicine,” season 10 returns Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo and available the next day on Peacock