‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ coming to Atlanta to celebrate the iconic PBS drama

“The Friends Experience” may be leaving Atlanta, but a similar experience is coming to celebrate PBS’s “Downtown Abbey.”
“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” arrives Sept. 25 in the same shopping complex where “The Friends Experience” is wrapping up Sept. 26 but in a different space. Tickets are $36 to $39 and the exhibit will be open seven days a week. It runs through Jan. 17 at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs.
The iconic series, which ran from 2010 to 2016 with a film in 2019 and a sequel set for 2022, focused on a wealthy British family and their domestic servants in the early 20th century. It pulled in the biggest audiences in the history of PBS.
The exhibit, according to a press release, “transports you to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. You’ll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show’s six-season run.”
Much of the aristocratic family’s home will be replicated for maximum selfie opportunities. Among the sets will be Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen, Carson’s office and the family’s fabulous dining room. There are also 50 official costumes worn by “Downton Abbey” actors such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.
There will also be a more museum-like look into the key news events that shaped the Crawley family and their staff.
The exhibition made its debut in New York City in 2017 and has since been to West Palm Beach, Florida; Boston; and Asheville, North Carolina.
IF YOU GO
“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”
10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Sept. 25-Jan. 17. $36-$39; ages 14 and younger free. Private tours and VIP packages available. 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs. downtonexhibition.com.
