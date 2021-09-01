‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ coming to Atlanta to celebrate the iconic PBS drama

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” arrives Sept. 25 in the same shopping complex where “The Friends Experience” is wrapping up Sept. 26 but in a different space. Tickets are $36 to $39 and the exhibit will be open seven days a week. It runs through Jan. 17 at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs.

The iconic series, which ran from 2010 to 2016 with a film in 2019 and a sequel set for 2022, focused on a wealthy British family and their domestic servants in the early 20th century. It pulled in the biggest audiences in the history of PBS.