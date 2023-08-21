CBS’ “Superfan” reality show features multiple Atlantans

CBS, like other networks, is relying heavily on unscripted shows in a world where actors and writers are on strike.

One example: “Superfan,” which has aired two episodes so far. The premise is embedded in the title: fives serious fans of a musical act (episodes featuring LL Cool J and Shania Twain have aired so far) compete in various games to prove their fandom in front of said artist. Winners get VIP access and time with their idol.

Of the 30 contestants over six episodes, three are from metro Atlanta. Here are looks at each:

Raphael Palermo Dos Santos

Job: Assistant professor at University of North Georgia in cinema and literature

Age: 33

Residence: Flowery Branch (originally from Brazil)

Idolizes: Country star Shania Twain

How: A teacher played “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” when he was 10 and he quickly became hooked. Growing up in Brazil, he learned English by hearing her music. “I would listen to the beat and sound and had no idea what she was saying,” he recalled to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She was very popular soundtrack music for Brazilian soap operas.”

Why he loves her: “Her personal life resonates with mine. My childhood was hard and traumatizing. We have similar experiences. It’s more than the songs. It’s about who she is as a person. If I feel sad and I listen to her songs, I feel better.”

His fandom: He first saw her live when she performed in Las Vegas in 2013. “I sold my car so I could buy a ticket,” he said. Twain took note of him in the seventh row singing along to her songs and invited him on stage, he said. He has since attended multiple concerts and owns all sorts of Twain memorabilia. And he incorporates Twain frequently into his class curriculum. On the show, he got to lip sync “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in front of Twain with a purple boa as a prop.

Did he win? He made the final two and viewers voted. Raphael won and received VIP passes to see Twain again and take home an autographed guitar.

Being around Twain on the show: “We got to talk to her, be with her, hug her. She was amazing.”

His episode (which aired Aug. 16) is available on: cbs.com and for Paramount+ subscribers

Carolyn Kyser

Job: Retired police officer, now a certified personal trainer

Age: 58

Residence: Formerly Atlanta, now Alabaster, Alabama

Idolizes: Pitbull

Her fandom: “There’s no age when it comes to Pitbull music. It doesn’t matter how old you are! When you hear his music, you can’t help but jump out of your seat and dance!”

Why she likes him: “He came from nothing and look where is now. And he tries to make other people’s lives better. He’s an all-around good guy.”

Prepping for the show: “I had to go back to Atlanta to get my hair done. I was ready!”

Meeting him: “I got three hugs out of Pitbull! I’m on cloud nine for the rest of my life!”

Her episode will air: Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on CBS

Powell Mansfield

Job: Bartender

Age: 31

Residence: Atlanta (Woodward Academy, Class of 2011)

Idolizes: Kelsea Ballerini

How he discovered her: He heard “Miss Me More” from her second album “Unapologetically” and immediately fell for her. “I loved her fierce and sassy tone,” he said. “Her songwriting is her superpower. She brings authenticity and vulnerability. I wanted to sit down and have a drink with her. I felt like we knew each other forever when I was listening to that song.”

His fandom: He now plays Ballerini on loop when he’s bartending.

Being on the show: “It was overwhelming. It was intimidating. When they say it was a competition, it was a competition. We were all there with a mutual love for her. And we were all there to win.”

Performing: “I’m a stand-up comedian but karaoke is my favorite pastime. Shout out to Ten High (The Virginia-Highland bar holds live band karaoke multiple times a week). My style is erratic and energetic.”

Meeting Kelsea: “I probably blacked out from the excitement. She was so welcoming. I didn’t feel like she was some superstar we love. But there we were dancing on stage together!”

His episode will air: Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on CBS

Other acts that will be featured include Little Big Town, which includes two Georgians, and Gloria Estefan.

“Superfan,” 9 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS, available streaming on cbs.com and Paramount+