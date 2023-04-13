Briefs: HBO Max becomes Max, Julie Bowen in Atlanta for ‘Hysteria!’, ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ moves to MTV

There’s also a series set in “The Conjuring” universe (because all these brands are now in their own “universe.”). And a second “Big Bang Theory” spinoff is in the works.

Some of the shows landing on Max from Discovery+ (which gleans from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet) include “Deadliest Catch,” “Property Brothers,” “Chopped,” “Naked and Afraid” and “90 Day Fiancé.”

Combined, HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ reach 96.1 million households worldwide.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during a live stream actually uttered these words Wednesday with no irony: “This is our rendezvous with destiny.” He also declared his company “the greatest storytelling company on Earth.”

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Julie Bowen, the “Modern Family” star, has joined a production shooting in metro Atlanta called “Hysteria!”

The new Peacock series is described as a coming-of-age thriller set in the 1980s that explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria about the supposed threat of Satanism.

Bowen plays Linda Campbell, a Midwestern mother of a teen who is part of a heavy metal band. She experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question what she knows about her son.

***

Credit: VH1 Credit: VH1

Paramount has decided to move long-time reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” and a couple of other VH1 shows, “Couples Retreat” and “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” to MTV.

This move was made soon after Paramount announced it was considering putting BET Media Group on the block. BET Media Group includes VH1 so this would enable them to keep these titles in the family.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” which involves a revolving cast of men and women in the Atlanta hip-hop world, debuted in 2012 and spent many years as one of VH1′s most popular shows.

Season 11 of the reality show is set to air this summer.