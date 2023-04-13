Briefs: HBO Max becomes Max, Julie Bowen in Atlanta for ‘Hysteria!’, ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ moves to MTV

HBO Max, the three-year-old streaming service, has dropped the HBO. It’s now going to just be called Max starting May 23.
It will include pretty much everything you already get as an HBO Max subscriber plus several unscripted shows from Discovery+, which will also remain as a separate service.
Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which still has major operations in Atlanta.
Max Ad Lite, at $9.99 a month, will offer subscribers up to two concurrent streams and no off-line downloads but will include ads. That’s the same price as HBO Max’s lowest tier. Max Ad Free at $14.99 will provide 30 offline downloads in addition to the two concurrent streams, again the same price as HBO Max’s standard tier. The new Max Ultimate Ad Free will offer up to four concurrent streams, up to 4K HD resolution and 100 offline downloads.
Among upcoming Max shows are a “Harry Potter” TV show, a “Game of Thrones” prequel, a “Batman” spinoff “The Joker,” a limited series “The Regime” starring Kate Winslet, “The Sympathizer” featuring Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., a new ‘True Detective” female duo starring Jodie Foster and an animated “Gremlins.”
There’s also a series set in “The Conjuring” universe (because all these brands are now in their own “universe.”). And a second “Big Bang Theory” spinoff is in the works.
Some of the shows landing on Max from Discovery+ (which gleans from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet) include “Deadliest Catch,” “Property Brothers,” “Chopped,” “Naked and Afraid” and “90 Day Fiancé.”
Combined, HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ reach 96.1 million households worldwide.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during a live stream actually uttered these words Wednesday with no irony: “This is our rendezvous with destiny.” He also declared his company “the greatest storytelling company on Earth.”
Julie Bowen, the “Modern Family” star, has joined a production shooting in metro Atlanta called “Hysteria!”
The new Peacock series is described as a coming-of-age thriller set in the 1980s that explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria about the supposed threat of Satanism.
Bowen plays Linda Campbell, a Midwestern mother of a teen who is part of a heavy metal band. She experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question what she knows about her son.
Paramount has decided to move long-time reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” and a couple of other VH1 shows, “Couples Retreat” and “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” to MTV.
This move was made soon after Paramount announced it was considering putting BET Media Group on the block. BET Media Group includes VH1 so this would enable them to keep these titles in the family.
“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” which involves a revolving cast of men and women in the Atlanta hip-hop world, debuted in 2012 and spent many years as one of VH1′s most popular shows.
Season 11 of the reality show is set to air this summer.
