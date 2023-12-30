Atlanta Hawks move 10 games to free Peachtree TV and off Bally

The Hawks used to air on what was once Ted Turner’s vaunted TBS Superstation (WTCG/WTBS) from 1972 to 1994 as well as WGNX and WGCL (now WANF-TV) from 1986 to 1993.

The first two games on January 12 vs. the Indiana Pacers and January 19 against the Miami Heat will also simulcast on Gray TV’s CBS affiliate WANF (Atlanta News First).

“This is a tremendous opportunity to give Hawks fans a new, free way to watch our games this season,” Andrew Saltzman, Hawks and State Farm Arena chief revenue officer , said in a press release. “We are thankful to Peachtree TV and Gray TV for making this a reality and look forward to returning the Hawks to our historic local partner for our Friday games.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Hawks back to broadcast on Peachtree TV this season,” added Erik Schrader, WANF/WPCH vice president and general manager. “Sports on broadcast television make the games available to everyone. Not only do longtime fans get their favorite team for free, but it’s the best opportunity to grow new fans!”

These games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Southeast, which has been in bankruptcy protection since last March.

Peachtree TV will use the Bally Sports Southeast production team and on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner for this 10-game package of games. On-air talent from Peachtree TV and WANF (Atlanta News First), including its sports director Baillie Burmaster, will also be featured on telecasts.

The Friday night slate of games include the Dallas Mavericks (1/26), Phoenix Suns (2/2), and Philadelphia 76ers (2/9).

Peachtree TV has also served as the official broadcast home for the Hawks G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks since 2019.