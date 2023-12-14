Atlanta Botanical Garden wins ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ pro trophy

The garden’s light show, dubbed “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights,” has become incredibly popular, often selling out on weekends in December. It will be open until Jan. 14.

On ABC, it competed against River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in Albuquerque, New Mexico; the Winter Lantern Festival in New York City; and Galaxy Lights at the Houston Space Center. (The show was recorded last December.)

Seven employees gave judge Taniya Nayak the tour that aired during the episode and she was in constant awe. They describe it as “urban chic.”

“It feels like it’s raining Christmas!” Nayak said as she watched a light show featuring 56 miles of lights hung from nets high in the trees. “It’s truly mesmerizing.”

She was also excited by the orb light show around the main lawn, with the city skyline as a backdrop. “I feel like I’m in such a magical escape the way they incorporate nature,” she said.

After they won, she said: “You took this botanical garden, and it was like you sprinkled Christmas seeds everywhere. And then you cultivated the soil with love, and all of the sudden, it blossomed a Christmas perennial — and it was just magic!”

The show awarded the garden the Light Fight trophy, which will be displayed in the garden’s visitor senter. The Atlanta Botanical Garden also took home the grand prize of $50,000, which will support the garden’s mission work.

IF YOU WATCH

“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” season finale at 9 p.m. Dec. 19 on ABC, with all seasons available on Hulu

IF YOU GO

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” at Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. https://www.atlantabg.org