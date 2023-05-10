2023 Peabody winners: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance’

The winners were selected by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors who culled through 1,400 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming.

Both “Atlanta” and “Better Call Saul” are taking home their second Peabodys for their final seasons after winning for their first seasons. Other entertainment winners include Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Bad Sisters” and Disney+’s “Andor.”