2023 Peabody winners: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance’

The Peabody Awards, overseen for the past 82 years out of the University of Georgia, handed out 35 awards across multiple mediums yesterday including Peabodys for FX’s “Atlanta,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”
The winners were selected by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors who culled through 1,400 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming.
Both “Atlanta” and “Better Call Saul” are taking home their second Peabodys for their final seasons after winning for their first seasons. Other entertainment winners include Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Bad Sisters” and Disney+’s “Andor.”
Three winners tackled the environment: NatGeo docs “Fire of Love” and “The Territory” and Frontline’s “The Power of Big Oil.” Two looked at mental health: a news investigation from KARE11 in Minneapolis called “The Gap: Failure To Treat, Failure to Protect” and videogame “Life is Stranger: True Colors.” The podcast ”This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World” and documentary “Aftershock” delve into women’s reproductive rights. And HBO docuseries “We’re Here” and YouTube channel “ContraPoints” cover transgender rights.
The 83rd Peabody Awards will be held in Los Angeles for the first time after spending decades in New York City.
The entire list of winners is at peabodyawards.com.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com