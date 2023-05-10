X

2023 Peabody winners: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance’

Credit: FX/ABC/AMC

Credit: FX/ABC/AMC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Peabody Awards, overseen for the past 82 years out of the University of Georgia, handed out 35 awards across multiple mediums yesterday including Peabodys for FX’s “Atlanta,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

The winners were selected by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors who culled through 1,400 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming.

Both “Atlanta” and “Better Call Saul” are taking home their second Peabodys for their final seasons after winning for their first seasons. Other entertainment winners include Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Bad Sisters” and Disney+’s “Andor.”

Three winners tackled the environment: NatGeo docs “Fire of Love” and “The Territory” and Frontline’s “The Power of Big Oil.” Two looked at mental health: a news investigation from KARE11 in Minneapolis called “The Gap: Failure To Treat, Failure to Protect” and videogame “Life is Stranger: True Colors.” The podcast ”This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World” and documentary “Aftershock” delve into women’s reproductive rights. And HBO docuseries “We’re Here” and YouTube channel “ContraPoints” cover transgender rights.

The 83rd Peabody Awards will be held in Los Angeles for the first time after spending decades in New York City.

The entire list of winners is at peabodyawards.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park
4h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

INTERVIEW: Kenny Loggins explains why this is it: ‘I put in my time’
1h ago
John Cusack to screen ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ at Atlanta Symphony Hall
9h ago
Douglasville’s Megan Danielle makes top 5 on ‘American Idol’
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
51m ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top