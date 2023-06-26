X

How to get a free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday

If you plan to eat out Tuesday, you might want to consider heading to your local Outback Steakhouse.

June 27 is National Onion Day, and the restaurant chain is giving its patrons a treat — a free Bloomin’ Onion.

The appetizer was created in 1988 by restaurant founder Tim Gannon, according to Outback’s website. It is 4.25″ in diameter and weighs about a pound once it’s cooked.

About 1 in 4 appetizers ordered each year at Outback is a Bloomin’ Onion. That comes to more than 8 million annually.

“When I developed the Bloomin’ Onion over 20 years ago, I selected 17 different spices to flavor the onion and an additional 37 spices in the dipping sauce,” Gannon said in a 2011 press release. “I am confident the bold, fresh taste of our signature dish will remain a secret.”

There are a few conditions you have to meet to get your “200 perfect petals” of oniony goodness.

First, you have to dine in the restaurant, and be sure to mention National Onion Day to your server. You’ll get one free Bloomin’ Onion per table with the purchase of an adult entree.

The freebie is good only at participating restaurants, which excludes airport locations.

