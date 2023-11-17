Megan Rapinoe and C.J. Stroud — pride vs. humility and Thanksgiving

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said, followed by crude profanity on prime-time television.

I looked at my husband in disbelief.

The newscast changed the scene to show a loud contrast. That same weekend, Houston, Texan’s quarterback C.J. Stroud led his team to a 30-27 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. When the reporter asked him about how he viewed the victory and his contention for NFL’s MVP, Stroud promptly changed the spotlight:

“For me, it’s a lot of prayer,” Stroud said. “A lot of knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle. I don’t deserve his grace and his mercy, but he still gives it to me and I love him for that. It’s not about me; it’s about him and his glory.”

The contrast between the two athletes could not be more significant. Rapinoe revealed her true colors for the whole world to see. Her “success” must merely reflect years of hard work and exceptional opportunities. God has nothing to do with it. By her own account, the God of the universe does not even exist. After all, why on earth did he not stop her injury? It must be another proof that there isn’t a God!

Wow. Talk about self-absorption!

On the other hand, Stroud’s gratitude toward God for his success shows a deep faith and understanding of God’s sovereignty and love. It is the type of gratitude that understands that God is in control of every aspect of his children’s lives. Whether we win or lose, on the mountaintop or in the valley, we can trust that his love and grace meet us with the same steadfastness, intensity and faithfulness.

I believe it was not a coincidence that my quiet time in God’s word the day before this interview landed in the book of 2 Chronicles, chapter 26. This passage tells the story of King Uzziah of Judah.

Uzziah was only 16 when he was crowned king after his father, King Amaziah’s assassination.

Uzziah reigned for 52 years in Jerusalem. According to the account, Uzziah sought the Lord and did good in his eyes for many years. God blessed him while he obeyed him. He won wars against Judah’s enemies, and “his name spread abroad, even to the entering in of Egypt (…).” He built towers in Jerusalem, desert wells, and mountain vine dressers. God helped him build a strong army and gave him the wisdom and resources to construct unprecedented weapons of war.

“But when he was strong, his heart was lifted up to his destruction.”

The story continues with these chilling words.

Like other kings before and after him, Uzziah seemed to have forgotten his place. Pride and self-absorption overshadowed his understanding. Gratitude for God’s favor fled his heart. And like many men and women who were once humble and grateful for their blessings, the king’s pride became his undoing. Instead of humble gratitude for God’s many blessings, his attitude showed the defiance of the unwise.

As we enter this time of the year when we focus on Thanksgiving, may we test our heart’s attitude toward God’s role in every blessing and every trial we have faced this year.

You may be facing an “injury” that makes this Thanksgiving a challenging season. Conversely, Thanksgiving may find you celebrating many incredible victories this year. Regardless of the season you find yourself in, may you remember to focus your Thanksgiving on God’s character, not the season. When you do so, you protect your heart against pride and open God’s heart to bless you again after the time of testing.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For comments and speaking engagements, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.