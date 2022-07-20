Suicide prevention hotline now accessible by 3 digit number

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline has changed its number to 988, a move that could help millions of people by phone, text and chat.
“I look at 988 as a starting place where we can really reimagine mental health care,” said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to the Washington Post. “We’re really looking at a fundamental tide shift in how we respond to people in a mental health crisis.”
The change to a three digit number is expected to double the number of callers to the hotline. The current number — 800-273-TALK — received 3.6 million calls in 2021, according to the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
During the pandemic, 40% of adults in the U.S. reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression according to reports from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release.
About 62% of calls to 911 are not crime related, and many of those are mental health crisis calls. The creation of 988 should help lower the volume of calls to 911, and allow callers to connect sooner with a mental health professional.
The old hotline number will remain active for the foreseeable future, redirecting callers to the new number.
