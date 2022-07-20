ajc logo
X

Suicide prevention hotline now accessible by 3 digit number

Combined ShapeCaption
Americans Are More Stressed , Than Ever, Poll Finds.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.has left Americans more stressed than ever before.The annual "Stress in America" poll from the American Psychological Association has found that everyday citizens are under a "startling" amount of stress.The annual "Stress in America" poll from the American Psychological Association has found that everyday citizens are under a "startling" amount of stress.As inflation continues to push the price of necessary items even higher, 87% of Americans surveyed cited rising costs as a "significant source of stress.".As inflation continues to push the price of necessary items even higher, 87% of Americans surveyed cited rising costs as a "significant source of stress.".The report indicates an overwhelming amount of Americans' mental health has been negatively affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years." .The report indicates an overwhelming amount of Americans' mental health has been negatively affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years." .84% of those surveyed said Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been "terrifying to watch.".84% of those surveyed said Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been "terrifying to watch.".We don't usually see 80% of people telling us that a particular stressor is stressful for that many individuals. , Lynn Bufka, clinical psychologist, APA's associate chief for practice transformation, via CNBC.We don't usually see 80% of people telling us that a particular stressor is stressful for that many individuals. , Lynn Bufka, clinical psychologist, APA's associate chief for practice transformation, via CNBC.In the poll, 65% said the source of their stress was focused on finances and the health of the United States economy.In the poll, 65% said the source of their stress was focused on finances and the health of the United States economy.A high percentage of parents also expressed worry about their children's well-being amid the pandemic.A high percentage of parents also expressed worry about their children's well-being amid the pandemic

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
New number is ‘fundamental tide shift’ in responding to people in crisis

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline has changed its number to 988, a move that could help millions of people by phone, text and chat.

“I look at 988 as a starting place where we can really reimagine mental health care,” said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to the Washington Post. “We’re really looking at a fundamental tide shift in how we respond to people in a mental health crisis.”

ExploreConstance Wu talks attempted suicide amid social media backlash

The change to a three digit number is expected to double the number of callers to the hotline. The current number — 800-273-TALK — received 3.6 million calls in 2021, according to the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

During the pandemic, 40% of adults in the U.S. reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression according to reports from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release.

ExploreAccording to a new study, hugging it out can help women de-stress

About 62% of calls to 911 are not crime related, and many of those are mental health crisis calls. The creation of 988 should help lower the volume of calls to 911, and allow callers to connect sooner with a mental health professional.

The old hotline number will remain active for the foreseeable future, redirecting callers to the new number.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Driven by voter skepticism, several Georgia counties seek election audits1h ago
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
10h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
8h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
4h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
4h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
2h ago
The Latest
Three things to know about insurance coverage for abortion
Constance Wu talks attempted suicide amid social media backlash
Lawsuit over Subway’s ‘100% tuna’ claim moves forward
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top