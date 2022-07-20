Suicide prevention hotline now accessible by 3 digit number

Combined Shape Caption

Americans Are More Stressed , Than Ever, Poll Finds.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.NBC News reports that the prolonged pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.has left Americans more stressed than ever before.The annual "Stress in America" poll from the American Psychological Association has found that everyday citizens are under a "startling" amount of stress.The annual "Stress in America" poll from the American Psychological Association has found that everyday citizens are under a "startling" amount of stress.As inflation continues to push the price of necessary items even higher, 87% of Americans surveyed cited rising costs as a "significant source of stress.".As inflation continues to push the price of necessary items even higher, 87% of Americans surveyed cited rising costs as a "significant source of stress.".The report indicates an overwhelming amount of Americans' mental health has been negatively affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years." .The report indicates an overwhelming amount of Americans' mental health has been negatively affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years." .84% of those surveyed said Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been "terrifying to watch.".84% of those surveyed said Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been "terrifying to watch.".We don't usually see 80% of people telling us that a particular stressor is stressful for that many individuals. , Lynn Bufka, clinical psychologist, APA's associate chief for practice transformation, via CNBC.We don't usually see 80% of people telling us that a particular stressor is stressful for that many individuals. , Lynn Bufka, clinical psychologist, APA's associate chief for practice transformation, via CNBC.In the poll, 65% said the source of their stress was focused on finances and the health of the United States economy.In the poll, 65% said the source of their stress was focused on finances and the health of the United States economy.A high percentage of parents also expressed worry about their children's well-being amid the pandemic.A high percentage of parents also expressed worry about their children's well-being amid the pandemic