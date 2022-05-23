According to a new study, hugging it out can help women de-stress

“Just because we did not find the effect in men, (doesn’t mean) that it is not there,” said senior study author Julian Packheiser, a postdoctoral researcher with the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, in an interview “The effect could simply be smaller and was just undetected.”

While the study showed an overall low level of oxytocin among the male participants, there’s no denying that your partner might experience sympathy symptoms like abdominal pain and discomfort, aches in the body and teeth, bloating, depression, and anxiety.

If your partner is struggling with stress, experts say there are right and wrong ways to go about helping them decompress and de-stress. The wrong way is trying to be “the fixer.”

“Stress could mean that your partner is feeling overwhelmed, but it can also be an indication that their body is looking to release some pent-up emotions,” said Sherianna Boyle, emotional wellness expert and author, in an interview with Bustle. “Avoid fixing or attempting to make your partner ‘feel better.’ The less we judge, criticize, or intervene, the more likely our partner will loosen up some of this emotional baggage.”

Here are a few great ways to help your partner move past their stress and onto happiness:

Ask them what they need from you

Listen actively

Get out and do something fun and active together

Know their love language and act accordingly

Helping your partner take a few deep breaths is a great way to show support and understanding — while opening the door for a deeper connection.