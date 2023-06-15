Nurses give advice for parents with infants in the NICU

Having a baby is a pretty joyous moment for most people, but when a newborn ends up in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), that joy can turn quickly into worry and stress.

According to NPR, “Every year, more than 300,000 US families have infants who require advanced medical care.”

Nurses play a vital role when welcoming a new baby into the world — and in caring for those who need the extra attention of the NICU. Recently, Scrubs Mag asked several neonatal care nurses for their advice to parents going through this stressful situation.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself

Remembering to care for yourself may seem silly when your baby is struggling, but it’s necessary.

“Make sure to take care of yourself through this too,” a nurse named Courtney responded. ‘You need your rest to keep up your strength. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for little keepsakes. I always try to offer little things like a blood pressure cuff and their first pacifier; if the baby is a preemie, I offer a diaper in the first size they wore. We have tiny crochet hats that are donated, and I also make sure to find one that would fit a baby when they are first born.”

Don’t feel guilty

New mothers often struggle with mom guilt. BetterUp explains the phenomenon as constantly worrying about making mistakes and trying to get everything right. “Mom guilt comes from an unrealistic ideal of a perfect mom.”

For parents with newborns in NICU, feelings of guilt can lead to wanting to spend every possible moment at the hospital.

“As much as you want to be there day and night, give yourselves a break,” another nurse, Christy, advised. “Let the nurses take the nights and know your baby is exactly where they need to be to get home as quickly as they can!”

Rely on the people around you

It goes without saying that you should rely on friends and family to help out during this stressful time. But there are other people who can help too. Often, being around people who are going through the same experience is the best way to cope.

“Make friends with other NICU parents because they know what you are going through,” advised a nurse named Jessica. “Take each day as it comes because the preemie can be super sick one day and be perfect the next. They are very resilient. You are not alone.”