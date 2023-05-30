Philadelphia nurse honored for going above and beyond

One Philadelphia nurse is going above and beyond to take care of her community — and now she’s been honored for her heroic efforts.

Juju McClain-Riggins works to close the care gap between the local homeless population and the healthcare system. And her work has been recognized as part of Independence Blue Cross’s 5th Annual Celebrate Caring Campaign, according to Scrubs Mag.

McClain-Riggins spends her days checking in on the most vulnerable people in her community — individuals who often struggle with addiction and mental health issues.

“I just like that part of it, being able to go in and let somebody who might otherwise not feel special, feel special. Let them know they’re loved, they’re important, we care about you, whatever concerns you, concerns me, that type of thing,” McClain-Riggins told the magaazine.

McClain-Riggins makes sure to address people’s needs beyond healthcare too, offering help with hair and bringing clean clothes.

“When I was growing up, I was a pastor’s child. And we were just taught heavily that you’re supposed to treat others as Christ wants you to and just give respect to all those,” she said.

McClain-Riggins is focused on helping her patients inside and outside the hospital. Her compassion for the less fortunate is something that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I can’t think of a person, honestly, that is more deserving,” Wakida Williams, assistant clinical director at Pathways to Housing PA, said. “Her level of compassion, honestly, is just very much unmatched. No job is too big or too small for her. And it actually takes a special, unique person to do community nursing. Most nurses are used to being in hospitals and facilities, but Juju is out there on the frontlines each and every day.”