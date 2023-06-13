BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
X

Most popular baby names inspired by travel destinations

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Actor, director and producer Ron Howard famously gave his children middle names based on where they were conceived: Bryce Dallas (the city), twins Paige and Jocelyn share the middle name Carlyle (the New York hotel), and Reed Cross (the street where the family lived in London).

Location names are nothing new, however, and many people give their offspring a moniker that reminds them of a favorite city or country — or even river.

ExploreThese are Georgia's top baby names for 2022

In fact, the most popular travel-inspired name for American boys this year is Hudson, inspired by the river in New York, according to research from Bounce.

Bounce analyzed baby names from the past 20 years to reveal the destinations that most inspire baby names in the United States.

According to the travel and luggage experts, more than 77,000 baby boys born in the U.S. since 2000 are named Hudson.

After Hudson, the top 10 location-inspired boys names, in order, were:

  • Preston
  • Camden
  • Dakota
  • Kingston
  • Israel
  • Devon
  • Dallas
  • Phoenix
  • Orlando
ExploreGo on a wild animal adventure without ever leaving Georgia

For U.S. girls, the most popular name is a bit more international. More than 107,000 baby girls born since 2000 were named Sydney, inspired by Australia’s famous harbor city that hosted the Summer Olympics in 2000.

After Sydney, the top destination names for girls were, in order of popularity:

  • Brooklyn
  • Alexandria
  • London
  • Dakota (the only name on both lists)
  • Paris
  • Carolina
  • Guadalupe
  • Journey
  • Adelaide

For its research, according to TravelPulse, Bounce required experts to “source the total number of babies born with each travel-inspired name in the U.S. between 2000 and 2021 with data from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

It then created a list of potential travel-related baby names inspired by country names, capital cities, rivers, mountains, general travel-related terms, and other major cities and travel destinations worldwide. Those were cross-referenced with the list with the baby names data to find out which travel terms were used most often.

Do you have a favorite destination that would make a good name? Like, for instance, Savannah? Or Macon? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks4h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
22m ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city clips record topiary, will keep ‘largest’ chicken
2h ago
The Latest

Lil Wayne says he can’t remember his own songs anymore due to memory loss
5h ago
Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole celebrates magical wedding day
‘Mental’ is the first mental health app created just for men
Featured

Credit: AP

Live updates: Trump in federal court
Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
17h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top