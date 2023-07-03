Mental health: A constant state of fight or flight can be detrimental to your health

The fight or flight response is common across many species. According to Harvard Health, “it evolved as a survival mechanism, enabling people and other mammals to react quickly to life-threatening situations.” Modern humans certainly face fewer threats than our ancient ancestors, but that mental hardwiring is still there, and for many people it’s triggered by everyday stressors — from work deadlines to financial problems — leading some to experience a near constant state of stress that can have long-term effects on your health.

Psychology Tools defines the fight or flight response as an automatic physiological reaction to an event perceived as stressful or frightening. In other words, when a threat presents itself, it activates a part of the nervous system that triggers a stress response.

Explore Hypnotherapy is the latest mental health trend

While the response has obvious benefits when facing actual danger, there are significant downsides to experiencing constant feelings of danger.

“Chronic exposure to cortisol, the stress hormone in the body, can put us in a constant state of hyperawareness of our surroundings caused by the fight-or-flight response, which is inherently exhausting for the body,” explained Simone Saunders, trauma therapist and founder of Cognitive Corner.

Chronic stressors from the environment, exposure to violence and financial insecurity can play a role in triggering the fight or flight response. Signs that you’re caught in a constant state of fight or flight include:

Feeling emotionally numb

Being constantly tired, but having trouble getting rest

Experiencing lapses in memory

Explore Experts tips on preventing migraine attacks

“Your nervous system collects data throughout your life about what people, places or experiences have been threatening in some capacity,” added Saunders.

While it’s hard to control the world around you, it’s essential to find ways to manage stressors and ease the fight or flight response.

“Psychotherapy, medications, and coping skills, such as relaxation, exercise, and social support,” can all help people deal with stressors in a more healthy way, said Dr. Priscilla Dass-Brailsford, a professor at Georgetown University’s Department of Psychiatry.