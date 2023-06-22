Experts tips on preventing migraine attacks

Migraine attacks can happen anytime. For some, it’s stress, drinking, hormones, medications or weather changes that trigger migraines; for others, there’s no discernible cause.

Summer brings plenty of sun, thunderstorms, and changes in temperature and pressure, making it a prime season for migraines. The heat also contributes to dehydration, another possible cause of attacks.

While there’s not much you can do about the weather, experts do have tips for preventing migraines.

“I had a couple of episodes of visual aura, where I would lose a part of my vision, and that was a very, very scary experience,” Dr. Amaal Starling, a migraine and headache expert at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, told TODAY.

It’s key to understand what triggers your migraines and have a treatment plan. Consulting with a professional can help determine what type of headache medicine you should use.

“As I learned more about headache medicine, I learned to manage my headaches, and then over time, they have improved a lot,” Dr. Susan Broner added. “It was like the clouds parted and heaven opened up.”

According to The Mayo Clinic, there are three stages to a migraine attack: the prodrome, the aura and the attack itself.

Prodrome

Typically occurring a few days before the attack, during the prodrome, you might experience:

Constipation

Mood changes, from depression to euphoria

Food cravings

Neck stiffness

Increased urination

Fluid retention

Frequent yawning

Aura

Migraine auras are a key sign of a coming attack. They typically involve one or more of the following:

Visual phenomena, such as seeing various shapes, bright spots or flashes of light

Vision loss

Pins and needles sensations in an arm or leg

Weakness or numbness in the face or one side of the body

Difficulty speaking

Attack

A migraine usually lasts from 4 to 72 hours if untreated. During a migraine, you might experience:

Pain — usually on one side of your head, but sometimes on both sides

Pain that throbs or pulses

Sensitivity to light and sound

Nausea and vomiting

After a migraine attack, you might feel drained, confused and washed out for a day or two. This is the perfect time to practice self-care. Focus on rest, yoga and things that make you happy.