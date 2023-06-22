X

Experts tips on preventing migraine attacks

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Migraine attacks can happen anytime. For some, it’s stress, drinking, hormones, medications or weather changes that trigger migraines; for others, there’s no discernible cause.

Summer brings plenty of sun, thunderstorms, and changes in temperature and pressure, making it a prime season for migraines. The heat also contributes to dehydration, another possible cause of attacks.

While there’s not much you can do about the weather, experts do have tips for preventing migraines.

“I had a couple of episodes of visual aura, where I would lose a part of my vision, and that was a very, very scary experience,” Dr. Amaal Starling, a migraine and headache expert at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, told TODAY.

ExploreNurses give advice for parents with infants in the NICU

It’s key to understand what triggers your migraines and have a treatment plan. Consulting with a professional can help determine what type of headache medicine you should use.

“As I learned more about headache medicine, I learned to manage my headaches, and then over time, they have improved a lot,” Dr. Susan Broner added. “It was like the clouds parted and heaven opened up.”

According to The Mayo Clinic, there are three stages to a migraine attack: the prodrome, the aura and the attack itself.

Prodrome

Typically occurring a few days before the attack, during the prodrome, you might experience:

  • Constipation
  • Mood changes, from depression to euphoria
  • Food cravings
  • Neck stiffness
  • Increased urination
  • Fluid retention
  • Frequent yawning

Aura

Migraine auras are a key sign of a coming attack. They typically involve one or more of the following:

  • Visual phenomena, such as seeing various shapes, bright spots or flashes of light
  • Vision loss
  • Pins and needles sensations in an arm or leg
  • Weakness or numbness in the face or one side of the body
  • Difficulty speaking
Explore3 common triggers that could be making your allergies worse

Attack

A migraine usually lasts from 4 to 72 hours if untreated. During a migraine, you might experience:

  • Pain — usually on one side of your head, but sometimes on both sides
  • Pain that throbs or pulses
  • Sensitivity to light and sound
  • Nausea and vomiting

After a migraine attack, you might feel drained, confused and washed out for a day or two. This is the perfect time to practice self-care. Focus on rest, yoga and things that make you happy.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
14h ago
The Latest

Man sets Guinness World Record for most pushups to planks in one minute
Nurses give advice for parents with infants in the NICU
Amy Schumer wants celebrities to ‘be real’ about Ozempic and its side effects
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top