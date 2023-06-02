X

Can’t sleep in the summer heat? Try a cooling blanket

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
Don’t let the rising temperatures keep you up at night

With warmer temperatures lasting well into the evening, many people are finding it more difficult to sleep. But kicking off your blanket isn’t necessarily the best way to stay cool at night.

If you have have trouble sleeping when it’s hot, consider using a cooling blanket.

ExploreNew study reveals brain activity behind chronic pain

According to Healthline, “cooling blankets are made with lightweight, natural fibers such as bamboo lyocell, eucalyptus, and linen that breathe well and help to release body heat instead of trapping it. Usually, these fibers are also moisture-wicking.”

Additionally, some cooling blankets are made with fabrics that are cool to the touch.

Here are the top 11 cooling blankets recommended by Healthline by category:

ExploreHere’s how to avoid — and get rid of — muscle cramps

Using a blanket is essential for optimal sleep healthcare whether it’s warm or cold at night. A blanket is what regulates your circadian rhythm which is what determines when your body is ready to go to sleep and wake up. Picking the right blanket can be costly but it’s highly beneficial.

“The perfect blanket is one that’s warm enough to keep you comfortable, but breathable enough to not accumulate moisture and sweat,” said Michael Grandner, PhD, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson, to The Healthy. “It should be soft enough to get out of your way, but substantial enough that you feel it,”

“The firm pressure of the blankets activates the nervous system and releases serotonin – a chemical in the body that helps us feel calm and also helps to release melatonin, which is a natural sleep hormone that helps prepare us to sleep,” noted sleep consultant Alanna McGinn.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Sen. Ossoff: $1.4M in funding for Atlanta’s civil, human rights museum2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
1h ago
The Latest

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts of rape
3m ago
MMA fighter captures gator outside Florida elementary school
24m ago
Wild Georgia: Celebrate the state’s coast on World Oceans Day
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center
18m ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top