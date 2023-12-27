Amanda Bynes opens up about her blepharoplasty surgery

According to the Mayo Clinic, eyelid surgery doesn’t carry major risks, though side effects can include infection, bleeding, eye dryness, eye irritation, difficulty closing the eyes, scarring, eye muscle injury, skin discoloration and temporarily blurred.

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look,” Bynes said in a TikTok video. “I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes, so I don’t have those skin folds anymore.”

“It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” she continued. “So I just wanted to post about that, just to clear up that rumor, as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had that blepharoplasty surgery.”

For Bynes, admitting to surgeries and being open with her fanbase is “important” and is a great form of “taking accountability.” She’s also been focusing more on her mental health.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Bynes started a podcast, “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,” releasing the first episode earlier this month. But after just one episode, she announced a hiatus from the project.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she said, explaining why the podcast was on hold. “So maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”