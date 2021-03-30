Get VIP treatment at World of Coke with new behind-the-scenes attraction

Are you familiar with the World of Coca-Cola? If the answer is yes, an exclusive new experience may change your answer.
For a limited time, guests can see the staple Atlanta attraction like never before with a new two-hour VIP event.
Beginning April 3 through May 16, Coke Insider Journey will give guests a premium, guided tour with exclusive features and souvenirs geared toward Coca-Cola aficionados who want to give their visit a boost. The new offer is available for small groups of no more than 10 people. Tickets are available now for $50 per person or $500 for the full 10-person group. As with general admission, tickets for Coke Insider Journey must be purchased online prior to visiting.
On Saturdays and Sundays, guests will see performers leading special presentations and shows, including a soda jerk demonstration and Olympic torch show-and-tell. They’ll also obtain unique access to the exhibits, including glances into the bottling line and beverage fountains operations.
“The premium offering is perfect for both returning guests who want to experience World of Coke in a new light and first-time visitors seeking an over-the-top inaugural trip,” World of Coca-Cola said in a press release.
In celebration of the unique visit, Coke Insiders will get several freebies including a reusable cup filled with their favorite drink from the Coca-Cola beverage drinking experience Taste It!, a keepsake pin and printed and digital photos with the attraction’s beloved character, the Coca-Cola Polar Bear. Guests will have no need to worry about paying for parking —it’s complimentary along with a free coat check and an in-store discount.
Keeping the health and safety of World of Coke’s guests and employees in mind, the attraction has adjusted operations to comply with guidelines from health and government authorities. Among them are mandatory face coverings for everyone over the age of 2, required social distancing, thermal temperature scans and enhanced cleaning throughout the venue.
The new experience at the long-time Atlanta staple comes after guests were able to get discounted tickets through the end of March.