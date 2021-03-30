Get VIP treatment at World of Coke with new behind-the-scenes attraction

For a limited time, guests can see the staple Atlanta attraction like never before with a new two-hour VIP event.

Beginning April 3 through May 16, Coke Insider Journey will give guests a premium, guided tour with exclusive features and souvenirs geared toward Coca-Cola aficionados who want to give their visit a boost. The new offer is available for small groups of no more than 10 people. Tickets are available now for $50 per person or $500 for the full 10-person group. As with general admission, tickets for Coke Insider Journey must be purchased online prior to visiting.