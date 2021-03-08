World of Coca-Cola tickets offered at reduced rate all month long

“As families and friends consider safe, daytime outings for the spring, World of Coca-Cola provides an interactive experience with advanced health and safety measures,” an email about the offer noted. “Guests can explore the new Scent Discovery exhibit, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret formula is guarded, sample drinks from around the world and more. To protect guests and employees, adjusted operations include reduced capacity, face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning routes.”

To take advantage of this special offer, hopeful visitors are required to buy tickets at World of Coke’s website — you won’t be able to buy tickets at the attraction. At most, you’ll only be able to buy eight promo-priced tickets per transaction. Plus, the promo price only applies to the four packs. If you want single tickets, you’ll have to buy them at regular general admission pricing in addition to the four packs.