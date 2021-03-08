X

World of Coca-Cola tickets offered at reduced rate all month long

Since opening, more than 24 million guests from around the globe have visited the World of Coca-Cola, according to the company.

Things To Do | 25 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If it’s been a while since you’ve visited Atlanta’s most carbonated attraction, this month may be the best time to do it.

World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted tickets now through March 31. The “Friends and Family Four-Pack” provides a safe activity for pals and loved ones.

The limited-time offer allows guests to buy as many as four general admission tickets for $50 plus tax. For four adult tickets, you’ll save $22.

“As families and friends consider safe, daytime outings for the spring, World of Coca-Cola provides an interactive experience with advanced health and safety measures,” an email about the offer noted. “Guests can explore the new Scent Discovery exhibit, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret formula is guarded, sample drinks from around the world and more. To protect guests and employees, adjusted operations include reduced capacity, face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning routes.”

To take advantage of this special offer, hopeful visitors are required to buy tickets at World of Coke’s website — you won’t be able to buy tickets at the attraction. At most, you’ll only be able to buy eight promo-priced tickets per transaction. Plus, the promo price only applies to the four packs. If you want single tickets, you’ll have to buy them at regular general admission pricing in addition to the four packs.

For more information about the offer and how World of Coca-Cola is adjusting operations to keep guests and staff safe, visit the website.

The World of Coca-Cola has been a staple of Pemberton Place since 2007. In November 2020, the decades-old attraction debuted its first new exhibit in nearly 10 years.

Scent Discovery invites face-covering-clad guests to explore the origins of a variety of scents. In small groups, a Coca-Cola Ambassador will educate attendees about the anatomy of smell to help them learn which aroma profiles and Coca-Cola beverages might become their favorite.

