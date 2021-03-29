Alpharetta Farmers Market opening with extended 2021 season

The wait is almost over for the return of the Alpharetta Farmers Market.
Opening from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, the award-winning market will be open every Saturday through Nov. 27.
Around 90 vendors will be available for guests to purchase fruits, vegetables, fresh meats and other goods.
“We decided to add several weeks to the market this year after requests from vendors who wanted an extended season and customers who want to shop the market through the fall,” said Taylor Yurgalevicz, Farmers Market manager in a statement posted on the market’s Facebook page. “Our focus this year is more on the farmers who will provide produce, meat, plants, and flowers. Customers will see many of their favorites back but we’re limiting the number of vendors in each category so we can provide a broader range of goods. This also allows us to offer more locally grown and sourced farm fresh items and homemade food.”
The market will also have several changes in place and protocols to keep customers safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Changes to the market include no chef demos, music, communal eating areas, children’s area, special events or arts and crafts vendors. Instead, the market is a no-frills event that is now simply a local outdoor grocery store. These changes have been put in place to help encourage customers not to linger, but rather, shop with a purpose.
Safety measures include mask- and glove-wearing at all times and sanitizing stations will be available. No food will be consumed on-site. Instead, prepared foods will be packaged to-go and should be eaten off-site. Vendors are also prohibited from giving samples. Customers are also asked to avoid cash transactions and use credit cards or virtual payment options where available.
Anyone who is sick, older adults or those who have underlying health conditions are urged to stay home.
“Consider asking a friend or family member to pick up your market items for you,” the farmers market website said.
2021 Alpharetta Farmers Market
8:30 a.m.- noon
Saturdays April 3-Nov. 27
North and South Broad streets around the Town Green in downtown Alpharetta in front of City Hall
Free admission