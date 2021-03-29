Alpharetta Farmers Market opening with extended 2021 season

Changes to the market include no chef demos, music, communal eating areas, children’s area, special events or arts and crafts vendors. Instead, the market is a no-frills event that is now simply a local outdoor grocery store. These changes have been put in place to help encourage customers not to linger, but rather, shop with a purpose.

Explore Smyrna Sculpture Garden returns for 2021

Safety measures include mask- and glove-wearing at all times and sanitizing stations will be available. No food will be consumed on-site. Instead, prepared foods will be packaged to-go and should be eaten off-site. Vendors are also prohibited from giving samples. Customers are also asked to avoid cash transactions and use credit cards or virtual payment options where available.

Anyone who is sick, older adults or those who have underlying health conditions are urged to stay home.

“Consider asking a friend or family member to pick up your market items for you,” the farmers market website said.

2021 Alpharetta Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.- noon

Saturdays April 3-Nov. 27

North and South Broad streets around the Town Green in downtown Alpharetta in front of City Hall

Free admission