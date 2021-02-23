Here’s how you can skip the line at World of Coca-Cola

For those who haven’t visited the World of Coca-Cola in a while or have yet to go — yes, there are metro Atlantans who have never been to the attraction — there’s a way you can visit without having to wait in line.
You can stop by the attraction to explore the history of the Atlanta-based brand using a skip-the-line ticket. Leisure experiences platform Fever noted admission for patrons ages 13-64 is $20 while senior tickets, which are offered for people ages 65-99, are $18.50.
The dates when you can take advantage of this offer vary and can be chosen upon purchase.
“With admission to the World of Coca-Cola, you can explore the history, memorabilia, and advertisements behind the world’s most famous soft drink,” the description read. “The World of Coca-Cola is located beside the Georgia Aquarium at Pemberton Place in downtown Atlanta. Sample more than 100 different beverages, see how the drink is bottled and try to recreate the top-secret formula. Who knew there was so much to learn about Coca-Cola? The World of Coca-Cola is the only place where you can experience the fascinating story of the world’s best-known beverage brand in a dynamic, multimedia attraction.”
Originally opened in 1990 at Underground Atlanta, the current iteration of the attraction opened at Pemberton Place in 2007. Since then, it has welcomed more than 24 million guests who have visited the 3-D theater, experienced scent discovery and met and snapped a photo with the beloved Coca-Cola polar bear.
Ahead of your line-skipping visit, you can rest assured knowing COVID-19 safety is being kept in mind.
“The place itself had more than we were expecting, it was all so interesting and so unique, I don’t even drink soft drinks and it was still riveting,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. “Social distancing protocols were wonderful, they spread out the visitors into different rooms, everyone wore masks, we got to see the Coke bear and take pictures with it, while maintaining distance via a divider.