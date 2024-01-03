French research website worth a look

Once results appear, some are locked, asking you to become a premium member, with the cost in Euros. One month is approximately $15, but other options are offered.

There are some video tutorials that are apparently free but in French, but do show you details from original documents. I am not sure if these tutorials can be translated. But at least you can see what some of the documents look like up close.

As with any research sources, the more you know about the ancestors you are researching, the better you will do when you jump into this site. Clearly there is a ton of material there you will need to access if you have French roots.

Peach County celebrates 100th anniversary

Peach County, Georgia’s newest county, was created by the legislature on July 18, 1924, from Houston and Macon counties. At the time it was Georgia’s 161st county, and after Campbell and Milton were merged with Fulton in 1932, Peach dropped back to 159th.

So remember, your ancestors may have stayed in the same place on the ground, but they could have been “moved” to another county with any of Georgia’s numerous county divisions over the centuries.

Ancestry.com, the latest

Ancestry.com has instituted the two-step verification entry process to access your DNA results, for security reasons. They are also now offering “Pro Tools” for an extra $10 a month. So be aware of these things if you haven’t been on the site in a while.

