DAR’s Patriot Records Project Index great new source

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
39 minutes ago
If you have not checked the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)’s website lately, it’s time to take a look. There are a lot of hidden research gems there for anyone with interest in the American Revolution and the people associated with that conflict. You don’t have to be a member to use, for free, a great deal of the website, but some parts are harder to locate than others.

To find the Patriot Records Project Index, visit dar.org/grs and scroll down to the RevWar tab and click it. Then scroll down to find the index.

If you search for a particular person by name, and something comes up, then you click on their name to see the scan of the original document and its citation. Not all the states have records included yet, but Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia have significant sources.

If your person had a common name, a lot will turn up. If the name is unusual, you may find something useful more quickly. In that area of the DAR website, they also have the Revolutionary War Pension Index, Patriots of Color, and Forgotten Patriots Research Guide.

Other parts of the website allow you to see how to research a RevWar ancestor, or see if anyone has joined the organization on one of your ancestors. So, study the website to glean all you can.

Ulster settlers’ website now open

IrishCentral.com has announced that its website now includes “The Ulster Settlers Database, which brings together several distinct 17th-century historical records for the first time, is now accessible to researchers on a new website.” If you go to the website, you need to search for “Ulster Settlers Database,” and when you get there, it eventually leads to ulster-settlers.clericus.ie where right now there are about 15,000 biographical profiles.

10 Million Names Project launched

The 10 Million Names Project has been launched by a consortium of several groups, leading with AmericanAncestors with the goal being a “Project to Honor the Family Histories of African Americans Whose Ancestors Lived Under Slavery, with a Permanent, Free, Publicly Accessible Database at 10MillionNames.org.” Further updates to follow.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

