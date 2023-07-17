Could the ‘JOMO’ be the key to unlocking next-level happiness?

JOMO — the joy of missing out — is the latest social media tag to go viral. And experts say it might just be the key to unlocking next-level happiness.

Unlike its more famous counterpart, FOMO — the fear of missing out — JOMO is all about recognizing that there’s no joy in running around to do activities you’re not really interested in doing. And it can help you find joy instead of jealousy when a friend posts pics of a fun night on social media.

FOMO “essentially makes us worry that our lives are lacking, which leads to discontent,” argued Patrick J. McGinnis, author of “The 10% Entrepreneur,” in Woman’s World.

Psychology Today calls JOMO the “antidote to FOMO” and notes that “you do not need to compare your life to others but, instead, practice tuning out the background noise of the ‘shoulds’ and ‘wants’ and learn to let go of worrying whether you are doing something wrong.”

According to the American Heart Association, the benefits of incorporating JOMO into your daily life include better sleep, less anxiety and more creativity.

If you’re tired of living in the state of FOMO and want to rid yourself of social anxieties, here are five ways to embrace a life of joy.

Be intentional. Schedule things that are important to you, whether it is working out, meeting a friend for coffee, writing that book, or completing a work project.

Allow yourself to live in the present. That also includes embracing the bad days just as much as the good ones.

Embrace no-screen time. Put down the phone, turn off the television and computer, and live in the moment. Take meditation, self-hypnosis, or even a walk outside to enjoy some much-needed solo time.

Practice saying no. Saying no can be freeing while allowing you to gain control of your life and ultimately result in putting yourself first.

Slow down. Slowing down can increase our creativity and lead you to live a more productive life.

“JOMO isn’t some switch that you can flip, and everything will start changing. It’s a series of changes in your daily habits that will help you connect more with your real-world self,” advised Healthier Tech.